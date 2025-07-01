Gov. Ivey announces grant to provide assistance to upstart companies, entrepreneurs

MONTGOMERY— An Alabama program has been awarded $148,862 to continue helping startup companies and entrepreneurs succeed and create jobs for Alabamians, Gov. Kay Ivey announced.

The grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will support the Alabama Launchpad, a program directed by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama Foundation. The program offers entrepreneurs an opportunity through a competitive process to be awarded money to develop their business. This grant is directed at the Launchpad program in the counties of Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan.

“Competition and the desire to succeed are alive and well in Alabama and are part of the spirit that makes our country great,” Ivey said. “The Alabama Launchpad program nurtures that drive to succeed by providing the support that businesses need to survive and thrive, creating great new job opportunities for our residents.”

The Alabama Launchpad helps startup businesses find mentors and funding to advance their ideas into realities. The program includes regional and statewide competitions.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant.

“The entrepreneurial spirit is thriving in Alabama, and it is creating not only new businesses but also new employment opportunities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey and the ARC to support this program that encourages entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into actual products and services.”

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, workforce development, water resource management and recreation development.

Ivey notified Angela Wier, vice president of EDPA, that she approved the grant.

-30-

