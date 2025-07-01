Gov. Ivey announces grants for job training in north Alabama

— Three job training programs will provide new opportunities for students in north Alabama to prepare for careers thanks to Appalachian Regional Commission grants totaling $373,348 announced by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The grants to Snead State Community College and Calhoun Community College will help fund programs that teach app development, aviation maintenance and aerospace welding.

“A strong and skilled workforce underscores the message that Alabama is open for business,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to see this ARC grant funding provide opportunities for Alabamians to gain a solid foundation with the knowledge and skills necessary for good jobs and brighter futures.”

Two grants totaling $226,459 will help Snead State Community College to provide two programs for students in Blount, DeKalb and Marshall counties. One is Apple’s App Development Pilot Program for Community Colleges. Funds will be used to purchase Mac computers, iPads and related equipment. The other program will teach airframe and powerplant technology used in the aviation industry, allowing students to become licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration and obtain industry credentials and certifications. These courses will be taught at the Albertville Regional Airport.

Calhoun Community College will use a $146,889 grant for an aerospace welding program taught at its Huntsville campus. The funds will purchase the technology, equipment and software needed to teach this advanced manufacturing course. The college serves Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama. Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

“Gov. Ivey continues to show her dedication to economic growth and a strong workforce in our state, and these grants will help further those goals by equipping students for success in the 21st Century workplace,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

In addition to the ARC, ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.



