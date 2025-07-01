Ivey awards funds for food assistance program in Marion and Winston counties

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $30,000 to support a food assistance program that serves senior citizens, disabled individuals and households in need of emergency food.

The funds to the Marion-Winston Community Action Agency will help the organization continue the program which provides an emergency food panty and delivers food to low-income senior citizens and disabled individuals monthly. In June 2018, the agency served 128 households with this monthly service.

“This food assistance program provides a vital service to people in Marion and Winston counties, especially seniors and disabled residents who may be homebound or are unable to visit a grocery store without assistance,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist the agency as they serve residents of their community.”

The agency also offers an array of educational and assistance programs such as job training, educational opportunities, help with financial management and credit counseling. All programs seek to reduce or eliminate poverty.

The funding – administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs – comes from money appropriated to the community action agency by the Legislature through the General Fund budget. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

“This program allows the Marion-Winston Community Action Agency to bring healthy food directly to the homes of elderly and disabled residents, many of whom are on a limited income,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “With the support of Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature, ADECA is pleased to continue partnering with this community action agency to ensure that this program is available for those in need.”

Ivey notified David McNutt, the agency’s board chairman, that the funds had been approved.