The Hog Down Awards Program Could Bring Rewards Your Way

Feral hogs spread disease and cause extensive damage to wildlife habitat and agricultural crops. Trapping to remove large groups is the most efficient way to combat this destructive species, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Wildlife Resources Division. And now, thanks to a new program, you can potentially win a big-value prize for participating in the Hog Down Awards Program!

“If you talk to almost any landowner, regardless of acreage size, I bet they can tell you a story about the destructive nature of feral hogs on their property and how they regret not taking action sooner and more often against them,” said DNR Wildlife Resources Division Director Ted Will. “And, while hunting is an effective way to remove small numbers of hogs, whole sounder trapping is your best bet to make a dent in the actual population on your property. You can remove much greater numbers of animals at a time, and at less effort.”

Whole sounder trapping, the removal of an entire group, is the most efficient technique to remove hogs. However, traps designed for this purpose require a significant upfront investment (up to $3,500 per trap or more).

To reward significant hog control efforts and arm individuals with better tools, the Georgia DNR has developed the Hog Down Awards Program. Through this pilot program, DNR will award 20 hog traps (5 traps each quarter) valued at approximately $3,500 to randomly selected participants who submit a successful entry. Rules and details are subject to change.

Some Basic Program Details:

Participants must lawfully kill a minimum of 10 feral hogs during the quarter.

Photos of hogs required for submission (photos must be taken with a smart phone or camera capable of including location and with time/date enabled).

Random drawings for five traps will be held at the end of each quarter (July-September, October-December, January-March, April-June).

Only Georgia residents may enter.

Feral hogs are a non-native invasive species that can multiply faster than any other similarly sized mammal and cause an estimated $150M+ in damage to Georgia’s agriculture, forestry, and wildlife habitat annually. They can destroy a field overnight. They carry a number of diseases, which can spread to livestock, pets, wildlife, and humans. In addition to issues affecting personal property, feral hogs can devastate natural resources that are critical for native wildlife.

For full program rules and details and entry link, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/HogDownAwardsProgram.