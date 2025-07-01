For Immediate Release

July 1, 2025

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Special Hunt Application Period Now Open

PRATT – Looking for a hunting experience without the crowds in some of Kansas’ most unique locations? The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) Special Hunts program provides limited access to areas not normally open to hunting. More than 350 limited-entry opportunities will be available this fall and winter. While access through the program is free, hunters must still meet all licensing and permit requirements under Kansas law.

Opportunities for deer, upland game, waterfowl, dove, and furbearers will be offered, with hunts taking place on a mix of public lands, parks, private lands, and other select areas. Managers, biologists, landowners, and partners offer these hunts with safety, management, and positive relationships in mind.

All fall and winter special hunt opportunities are available through a single application period, open July 1-29, 2025. Details of each special hunt and application details are available at ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Special-Hunts-Information. Successful applicants will be selected through a random drawing.

“The Special Hunts program offers hunters unique opportunities to access generally restricted areas under certain conditions. Whether public land or private, because access is limited for safety and management reasons, these hunts can be high-quality experiences for a wide range of hunters,” said Brian Serpan, KDWP Public Lands Regional Supervisor. “The Special Hunts program does not guarantee a successful hunt or large numbers of wildlife, but it provides a great opportunity to introduce someone to hunting, explore a new area, and enjoy the Kansas outdoors.”

Both Kansas residents and non-resident hunters can apply, though some hunts are restricted to residents only. When applying online, hunters will select hunts by species, date, and one of four hunt type categories: open, youth, mentor, or disabled.

Open Hunts are available to all applicants with no age or experience restrictions.

are available to all applicants with no age or experience restrictions. Youth Hunts require each hunting party to include at least one hunter age 17 or younger, accompanied by a non-hunting adult age 18 or older. Some hunts may have more specific age requirements.

require each hunting party to include at least one hunter age 17 or younger, accompanied by a non-hunting adult age 18 or older. Some hunts may have more specific age requirements. Mentor Hunts are designed for youth and novice hunters supervised by a licensed adult mentor age 18 or older. Both the novice and mentor may hunt, unless otherwise specified.

are designed for youth and novice hunters supervised by a licensed adult mentor age 18 or older. Both the novice and mentor may hunt, unless otherwise specified. Disabled Hunts are intended for hunters with disabilities. Some hunts may have specific eligibility requirements.

The drawing of applicants will take place in early August, and all applicants will be notified by email in mid-August. Successful applicants will receive their hunt permit and any additional details via email.

Hunters are responsible for purchasing any licenses, permits, tags, or stamps required by law, and must have completed a certified Hunter Education course unless exempt. Nonresident deer hunters must have drawn a Kansas deer permit earlier in the year to be eligible for deer special hunts.

For more information about KDWP’s special hunts program, visit ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Special-Hunts-Information.

