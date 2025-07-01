Governor Ivey Announces CHOOSE Act ESAs Now Available for 2025-2026 Recipients

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that education savings accounts (ESAs) established by the state’s CHOOSE Act program are now fully funded and available for the 2025-2026 school year. Families that were approved through the application process earlier this year can access their funding through the ClassWallet platform to help pay for school tuition, tutoring, educational therapies and other qualifying educational expenses at approved education service providers (ESPs).

Since CHOOSE Act applications opened in January 2025, students in every county throughout the state have applied, totaling 36,873 students. Funding for eligible students includes:

$7,000 per eligible student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student enrolled in a home education program (maximum of $4,000 per family)

“Our CHOOSE Act education saving accounts are officially ready to support thousands of Alabama families and students with their unique educational needs,” said Governor Ivey. “In just the first year, our state’s ESA program is incredibly popular, providing opportunity, flexibility and choice when it comes to our children’s education. I am excited to see the program in action this year.”

According to the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR), which administers the program, students from every grade level applied for funding this year, with over 23,000 students receiving approval. This equates to over $124 million in ESAs supporting school choice for Alabama families and students.

Families approved for ESA funding will receive a welcome email on or around July 1 from ClassWallet, ALDOR’s program support partner, with instructions on how to access their funds and guidance on how to use them. The email will also include information on how to attend upcoming webinars that will provide additional support and information for participating families and students.

For information, visit www.chooseact.alabama.gov, which has program information such as a Parent Guide, a Program FAQ and a list of approved education service providers. The application process for the 2026-2027 academic year will begin in January 2026.

