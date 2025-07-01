Community, Personal Fitness, and Social Wellness in July

This July, we’re taking a moment to spotlight the many ways you can make the most of your summer, with an emphasis on health, fitness, and social well-being. Self-care takes many shapes, whether it’s staying active through regular exercise, picking up new skills, broadening your knowledge, or simply enjoying some live music. We’ve found that having meaningful experiences to look forward to can make a big difference in supporting both self-care and broader life goals.

As July is also Social Wellness Month, we wanted to give special attention to group and community activities, alongside this NIH guide to improving social wellness. Many of these are active outdoor events, and being mindful of the heat spikes this year and the general summer heat, we also want encourage people to stay safe and follow these cooling suggestions from the city’s Emergency Management Department, as well as follow these recommendations from the National Weather Service.

Listed below are some of our favorites:

From all of us here at the EAP, have a wonderful July.