OSCE Strengthens Co-operation with Kyrgyz Border Service through High-Level Visit and Equipment Demonstration in Batken

Batken, Kyrgyz Republic | 23 June 2025 – The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek (POiB) reaffirmed its long-standing partnership with the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic by participating in a high-level event at the newly constructed premises of Military Unit 2053, located in the Tort-Kul area of Batken district.

The event gathered senior national officials, including Colonel-General Kamchybek Tashiev, Vice Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and SCNS Chairman; Mr. Ularbek Alimbaev, Director of the Border Service; and Deputy Director Mr. Daniyar Satimov. The meeting highlighted the achievements and ongoing work of the OSCE-led extrabudgetary project “Reducing the risk of illicit trafficking of SALW, conventional ammunition and explosives across the border of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

As part of the event, engineering, medical, and K9 equipment previously donated by the OSCE was showcased through dynamic field demonstrations by Border Service specialists. The demonstrations underscored how modern equipment and training contribute to more effective border management and risk mitigation.

In addition, a Kyrgyz-language copy of the Frontex Firearms Manual was formally presented for use at border crossing points—providing a practical tool to enhance operational capacity and frontline performance.

Opening the technical segment of the event, Mr. Alimbaev delivered remarks on the impact of the OSCE’s support, followed by presentations from Captain A. Damirbekov and Lieutenant Colonel T. Muktarov, who highlighted the capabilities and real-world applications of the donated equipment.

In his statement, Colonel-General Tashiev expressed gratitude for the OSCE’s continued support and emphasized the importance of modernizing border security through international partnerships. He welcomed future co-operation and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening national capacity in line with global standards.

The event reinforced high-level endorsement of the OSCE’s assistance and further increased visibility of the Organization’s efforts to promote comprehensive security and regional stability in Central Asia.