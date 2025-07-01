Minister Sisisi Tolashe leads National Youth Summit in Boksburg, 1 to 2 Jul

The youth of South Africa are affected by multiple socio-economic challenges which include, amongst others, poverty, unemployment, inequality, HIV/Aids chronic disease, substance abuse, teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence and other social ills.

Statistics South Africa revealed that in the first quarter of the year, unemployment rate in South Africa increased 32.9 percent, and youth unemployment for young persons aged between 15 and 34 years increased to 46.1%. this translates into 4.8 million young people unemployed out of 8.2 million unemployed people in South Africa.

Young people represent the largest segment of South Africa’s population and the youth remain central to the country’s present and future development.

Based on these statistics and other issues which hinder youth prosperity, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Sisisis Tolashe, will on 01 July, the first day of the National Youth Summit, engage the youth from various provinces of South Africa.

The Summit will take place under the theme: “Youth Skills Development and Economic Empowerment in the Social Sector”; with the primary of amongst others; engage, empower, and share positive youth stories and facilitate access to relevant skills for employment, entrepreneurship, and economic opportunities.

It is envisaged that the two days summit programme activities will comprise of youth led dialogue, career guidance, skills development, entrepreneurship support, opportunities expo as well as network and connect sessions for the youth to express their views and exchange ideas about their own empowerment.

The youth will also be empowered on matters of youth mental wellness, creating opportunities for youth employability, solving youth unemployment through partnerships and funding opportunities.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Youth Summit planned as follows:

Day One - National Youth Commemoration Summit

Date: Tuesday, 01 July 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: 44 View Point Road, Bartlett, OR Tambo Conference Centre, Birchwood hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng Province

Day Two - National Youth Commemoration Summit

Date: Wednesday, 02 July 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: 44 View Point Road, Bartlett, OR Tambo Conference Centre, Birchwood hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng Province

Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Lentsoane on 0664806845 / e-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to:

Mr Bathembu Futshane

Cell: 071 1621 154

E-mail: bathembuf@dsd.gov.za