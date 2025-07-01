USI Selected by Amazon as an Education Partner for Career Choice Program

Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) will provide Amazon hourly employees with access to their drone training and certification programs.

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) announced they have been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to drone safety training and their industry-recognized certifications.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amazon in support of their Career Choice program,” said Josh Olds, CEO of USI. “Our mission is to empower excellence in UAS operations through education, and this partnership gives Amazon employees the opportunity to build real-world skills through rigorous drone training that supports safe, legal, and impactful operations in today’s workforce.”

USI is the global leader in drone safety education and training. With over 20,000 certified remote pilots and a curriculum aligned to ASTM international standards, USI offers industry-recognized credentials that prepare individuals for safe, legal, and effective UAS operations. From secondary education to advanced workforce development, USI’s programs serve students, veterans, and professionals seeking to enter or advance in the growing field of unmanned aviation.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We’re looking forward to USI coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Director of Career Development Programs at Amazon. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 250,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

For more information on USI, visit: www.FlyUSI.org

