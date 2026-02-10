USI Launches New UAS Maintenance Technician Programs at Colleges Across the United States

Students receive a foundational understanding of UAS components, flight dynamics, electrical systems, and communication links. As the pilot to aircraft ratio increases, the demand for dedicated maintenance technicians is becoming even more essential to safety and reliability of UAS operations.

The New UAS Maintenance Technician Programs are Launching at Central Arizona College, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and West Georgia Technical College

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) is excited to announce the launch of three new UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Maintenance Technician programs across the country, offered in partnership with Central Arizona College (Arizona), Horry-Georgetown Technical College (South Carolina), and West Georgia Technical College (Georgia). These 12-week, accelerated programs are built to help learners step into high demand technician roles as drone operations grow rapidly across public safety, utilities, construction, agriculture, logistics, and media.

As commercial drone fleets expand and scale, organizations increasingly rely on skilled maintenance professionals to keep aircraft safe, reliable, and mission ready. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) forecasts show steady growth in drone operations nationwide, and as pilots oversee multiple aircraft, the need for dedicated maintenance support becomes even more essential. Through these new programs, USI provides curriculum, standards, and nationally recognized certifications that enable colleges to deliver accelerated, workforce focused training aligned with real industry expectations.

“Across every region, we’re hearing the same thing: employers are scaling up their drone operations, and maintenance is becoming a key part of that expansion,” said Josh Olds, President & CEO at USI. “These programs give students practical, job ready experience grounded in global standards, and we’re proud to partner with CAC, HGTC, and WGTC to bring this training directly to the communities where it’s needed most.”

All three institutions provide the opportunity for students to receive a foundational understanding of UAS components, flight dynamics, electrical systems, and communication links. Lab-based learning allows them to practice real inspection techniques, diagnose technical issues, perform component replacements, and complete maintenance documentation to professional standards. Programs are aligned to ASTM International F3600 standards and manufacturer recommended maintenance practices to prepare graduates for the workforce on day one.

Each student also earns the UAS Maintenance Technician Designation, which includes USI’s Safety Level 1 and Safety Level 2 Certifications. These credentials are widely recognized by employers and signal that graduates understand both safety expectations and the technical responsibilities involved in maintaining drone fleets.

“These programs are built for impact – helping students gain the skills and confidence they need while giving employers access to trained technicians who can support expanding operations,” Olds added.

Enrollment is open now at all three partner colleges, with new cohorts beginning February 23, 2026. Learn more at FlyUSI.org/fast-track-drone-programs.

