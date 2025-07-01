CloudDefense.AI Featured in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for CNAPPs

This recognition from KuppingerCole validates our belief that true CNAPP must integrate seamlessly with how modern teams build and deploy software.” — Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to announce that CloudDefense.AI has been recognized in the latest KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs). This prestigious acknowledgment reflects our commitment to delivering a comprehensive and unified approach to cloud and application security-designed to meet the complex needs of today’s modern enterprises.The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass provides an in-depth analysis of emerging markets, evaluating vendors based on product capabilities, innovation, and market reach. This year’s CNAPP edition focuses on how platforms are evolving to support full lifecycle protection-from code to cloud-with particular attention to GenAI security, data protection, and workload runtime analysis.With the CNAPP market forecasted to reach $13.72 billion in 2025 and grow at 20% annually, organizations are under mounting pressure to consolidate fragmented security tools into a single, intelligent platform. CloudDefense.AI’s inclusion as a Challenger underscores our unique strengths in bridging DevSecOps and cloud-native security through a powerful combination of SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CIEM, and more.KuppingerCole highlighted CloudDefense.AI’s innovative External Attack Surface Management (EASM) feature, Hacker Recon™, which mimics real-world attacker behavior to uncover and prioritize exposures. The report also praised our deep CI/CD integrations, automated entitlement analysis, and comprehensive visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments. These capabilities make CloudDefense.AI especially effective for companies seeking agile, API-first security solutions that can scale with development pipelines.As cloud environments become increasingly dynamic and data-sensitive, our mission remains clear-deliver real-time protection, reduce risk noise through precision analytics, and empower security teams with full-stack visibility.If you’re navigating the shift to unified cloud-native security, CloudDefense.AI is the platform built to evolve with you.Read the full KuppingerCole CNAPP report here . (Access requires a paid subscription)About CloudDefense.AI:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo or connect with them at connectwithus@clouddefense.ai.

