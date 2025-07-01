Karen Schuman selected as Top Award Winning Artist of the Decade by IAOTP

Karen Schuman will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen Schuman, Artist and Gallerist, was recently selected as Top Winning Artist of the Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious honor, and each year, only one top artist is selected for this distinction. Karen is being celebrated for her exceptional career as an artist spanning over two decades. Her dedication, creativity, and outstanding contributions to the field have earned her this well-deserved recognition. IAOTP is proud to honor Karen Schuman at their Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over 25 years of experience in the art industry, Karen has firmly established herself as a respected leader and creative force. She began her journey as the founder and director of the Dancing Krow Studio, where her passion for the arts and natural leadership flourished. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, Karen and her husband revitalized a struggling area of Oak Park, Illinois, by leasing vacant storefronts and opening The Art House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing creativity. Her collaborative efforts with local activists also led to the formation of the recognized Oak Park Arts District, now a thriving hub for artisan studios.Karen's artistic expertise spans diverse mediums, including batik-dyed fabric, quilting, beadwork, and embroidery. Her work is deeply influenced by her shamanic practice, reflecting themes of harmony with nature and the transformation of darkness into light. Through each piece, she strives to connect with others and share the wisdom of living in balance with the Earth. Her talent has been recognized with first and second-place honors from the Art League in Oak Park, a testament to her creative dedication and impact on the community.Before embarking on her career path, Ms Schuman completed coursework in oil painting at the Edward Cathony Studio of Art. Additionally, she successfully finished coursework in the secretarial training program at Robert Morris University. Following this, she gained valuable experience as a personal assistant at the Garfield-Linn Advertising Agency. Ms. Schuman also made a valuable contribution to the American Art Collector Books over the past 13 years. She has recently been published in the international juried book competitions of twenty-three countries and listed in the German National Library, ENTER INTO ART: Excellent Art, Art Tuscany (with an Honorable Mention), Art Chateau, and Dreams of Art.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Schuman has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for a TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine feature. Karen was previously recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as the Top Award-Winning Artist of the Year in 2023 and Empowered Woman of the Year in 2024. This year, she will be honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala in December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, where she will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and her most recent and prestigious honor, Top Award-Winning Artist of the Decade2025.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Schuman is a committed member of the Oak Park Arts District, where she has been actively involved in hosting art workshops for seniors and community members experiencing homelessness. This initiative reflects her commitment to community outreach and passion for fostering creativity among diverse groups.Looking back, Karen attributes her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the guidance of the mentors who have supported her along the way. Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys gardening, walking, hiking, and traveling. Looking ahead, Karen hopes to inspire and guide those entering the art field, leaving a lasting impact on the next generation of artists.For more information on Karen please watch her video:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.