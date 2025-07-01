Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Earns Yelp’s 'Hot and Trendy' Recognition in Orlando

About

Inspired by the cowboys working the ranches and plains of Brazil, Adega Gaucha takes the concept of the Brazilian steakhouse to a new level as it opens a new location in the heart of Orlando. Adega Gaucha is able to deliver a unique dining experience that blends the comfort and service of high-end dining with the authentic and welcoming atmosphere of a Brazilian steakhouse. At the center of this effort is Ricardo Oliveira, a veteran restaurateur that has two decades of experience pursuing excellence in Brazilian steakhouses. Adega Gaucha strives to serve guests with the hospitality, atmosphere, and superior quality that represent the long, proud tradition of the Brazilian cowboys and ranchers who inspired this culinary movement. By focusing on the authentic flavors and hearty hospitality of the Brazilian feast, known as the churrasco. We will go above and beyond to ensure that we uphold the very highest standards of fine dining and authentic Brazilian cuisine for every guest.

