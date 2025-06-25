Skandha partners with EFC to bolster Global Media Capability Center (MCC) infrastructure and services for M&E platforms

About

Skandha Media Services is a leading broadcast and digital tech ops company that leverages cloud technology, automation, AI, and machine learning to provide first-class managed services to empower broadcasters, OTT platforms, content owners and aggregators, rights holders, and brands, with scalable playout solutions and dependable centralized resources. Serving major media organizations, Skandha Media Services has been trusted by its loyal customer base for over 10+ years to help deliver a range of solutions covering the entire content life cycle for live big-ticket events, and high-profile VOD and OTT channels across Asia and beyond. With its live stream monetization platform, customized linear and VOD services, and customized packages for content production, Skandha Media Services has been responsible for 25,000+ playout operations and 150,000+ hours of streaming, with almost 60 million views. The company’s structured approach, process-centric workflows, client-focused services, and an empowered workforce continue to drive innovation - achieving heightened efficiency, agility, and autonomy for its customers - completely detached from legacy constraints.

