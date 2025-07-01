Submit Release
TRON Group Inc. Transitions to OTCID Tier on OTC Markets

New Market Designation Reflects Higher Reporting Standards

TRON Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGRP)

ALACHUA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRON Group Inc. (OTCID: TGRP) announced today its transition to the newly introduced OTCID tier on the OTC Markets platform. This significant step reflects TRON’s ongoing commitment to timely disclosure, transparency, and strengthening market credibility. The OTCID tier is a new classification within OTC Markets that highlights companies adhering to higher standards of financial reporting and corporate governance. TRON’s advancement to this tier enhances its visibility among global investors and signals its dedication to operating with greater accountability and transparency. By meeting the OTCID criteria, TRON demonstrates a strong focus on regulatory compliance, improved investor communication, and financial integrity. The move also provides the company with enhanced tools for investor engagement and profile management within the OTC ecosystem..
About TRON Group Inc.

TRON Group Inc. (OTC: TGRP), through its subsidiaries, is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing oral, topical, and injectable products for cancer, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, diabetes and infectious diseases. TRON Group Inc. subsidiaries include Nanopharmaceutics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, and Alchem Laboratories Corporation, a majority-owned subsidiary, both located in Alachua, Florida.

