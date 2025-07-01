Michael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors Inducted into Prestigious Transworld Business Advisors Hall of Fame

Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea

Transworld Parter inducted into Company Hall of Fame

Michael Shea has not only built a business that performs but also inspires, setting a high standard for excellence and service within our franchise network.” — Andy Cagnetta

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transworld Business Advisors, the world's largest business brokerage company, proudly announces the induction of Michael Shea, a key partner at Transworld Business Advisors of Tampa, into its esteemed Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor was bestowed upon Shea at the 2025 Transworld Business Advisors Annual Conference, held recently in Orlando, Florida.The Transworld Hall of Fame recognizes franchisees whose profound and lasting impact, exemplary leadership, and unwavering dedication have significantly shaped both the organization and the broader business brokerage industry.Michael Shea, an original partner of the Fort Lauderdale office for over 20 years alongside Tom Milana, has been instrumental in the remarkable expansion of the Transworld brand across Florida. His vision and tireless efforts were pivotal in the successful launch of the Lakeland and Tampa offices, contributing to Transworld's dominant presence in the Central Florida market.With over two decades of experience, Michael Shea and his team have built an unparalleled reputation as Central Florida's most successful business brokers. They have presided over more than 400 transactions, facilitating over $1 billion in sold business volume. His impeccable credentials include being a Board Certified Intermediary (BCI), Certified Mergers & Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP), and Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)."Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors within our organization—it reflects years of hard work, unwavering commitment, and true leadership," said Andy Cagnetta, CEO of Transworld Business Advisors. "Michael Shea has not only built a business that performs but also inspires, setting a high standard for excellence and service within our franchise network."JT Tatem, President of Transworld Business Advisors, added, "Michael's consistent sales growth, leadership, and contributions have profoundly benefited the Transworld brand. This award is a testament to his dedication, integrity, and the entrepreneurial spirit that defines our organization."Known for his honesty, integrity, and ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for his clients, Michael Shea is a former Regular Army Officer who brings a unique background of corporate operations, sales, and leadership to his role. He is a recognized industry expert, frequently sought after for speaking engagements, and is deeply committed to ensuring smooth, confidential, and protected transactions for business buyers and sellers alike.About Transworld Business Advisors:Transworld Business Advisors is the world's largest business brokerage firm, with over 40 years of experience in the marketing and sales of businesses, mergers and acquisitions, and franchises. With a global network of over 300 offices and 850 expert advisors, Transworld provides professional services to successfully bring buyers and sellers together.

Michael Shea Tampa Business Broker

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.