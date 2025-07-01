E-Filing for IRS Form 2290 Now Open for the 2025–2026 Tax Year

Excise Tax Forms - TaxZerone

TaxZerone offers comprehensive tools and support for accurate and timely 2290 filing.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IRS e-filing season for Form 2290, Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return, for the July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026 tax period is now officially underway. TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, has opened its platform to allow truckers, fleet owners, and tax professionals to file their Form 2290 returns quickly and accurately.About Form 2290Form 2290 is used to report and pay the federal excise tax on highway motor vehicles with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more. This tax applies primarily to heavy trucks, truck tractors, and buses that operate on public highways. Filing Form 2290 is a critical compliance step for those in the trucking and transportation industry, as proof of payment is required to register heavy vehicles with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).Importance of Filing on TimeThe IRS deadline to file Form 2290 for the 2025–2026 tax year is September 2, 2025. Failure to file on or before the deadline may result in significant penalties, interest charges, and potential delays in vehicle registration. Trucking businesses are strongly encouraged to file early to avoid last-minute issues and ensure compliance.Seamless Filing Experience with TaxZeroneTaxZerone is now accepting Form 2290 returns for the 2025–2026 tax period. Designed with the unique needs of the trucking community in mind, the platform offers several features to streamline the filing process:✅ AutoMagic2290: Automatically copies prior year business and vehicle details into the new return, reducing manual entry and errors.✅ Bulk Upload Feature: Enables upload of multiple vehicle records in a single step—ideal for fleets. Free VIN Correction : For those who file and later realize a mistake in the Vehicle Identification Number.✅ Support for All Amendments: Including weight increase, mileage exceeded, and vehicle credits through Form 8849 Schedule 6.✅ IRS Business Rule Validations: Helps reduce the likelihood of errors and rejections.✅ Help Text and Instructional Videos: Available within the application to guide filers through each section.✅ Free Retransmission of rejected returns to avoid additional charges.✅ Mobile App Availability: File your return directly from your phone or tablet, whether you're at the office or on the road.The cost of filing starts at $19.99 per return, with a 10% discount available for users who choose the “Pay in Advance & Save” option. There are no hidden fees.In addition, dedicated assistance is available via phone, email, and chat to guide filers through every step of the process.Designed for Fleets of All SizesTaxZerone’s Form 2290 filing solution is built to support trucking operations of all sizes—from independent owner-operators filing for a single vehicle to large fleet owners and carrier companies managing thousands of trucks. The platform is equipped with tools like bulk upload capabilities and AutoMagic2290 to simplify high-volume filings while still offering an easy, streamlined experience for individual filers. No matter the fleet size, TaxZerone ensures accurate, efficient, and compliant Form 2290 submissions."We understand how important it is for trucking businesses to remain compliant without interrupting their operations," said Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone. "That’s why we’ve focused on building a platform that makes filing Form 2290 easy, accessible, and affordable—whether you're filing for one truck or hundreds."About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider committed to simplifying tax compliance for individuals, businesses, and tax professionals. The platform supports a broad range of IRS forms, including:✔️ Excise Tax Returns (Form 2290, Form 8849)✔️ Employment Tax Forms (Forms 941, 940, 943, 944)✔️ Information Returns (1099 series, W-2/W-2C)✔️ Nonprofit Returns (Form 990 series)✔️ ACA Forms (1095-C/1095-B)✔️ IRS Extensions (Forms 4868, 8868, 7004)TaxZerone’s approach blends cutting-edge technology with a user-centric design, ensuring that the tax filing process is simple, secure, and affordable. With a focus on reliability, transparency, and customer support, TaxZerone continues to serve the evolving needs of modern taxpayers.

