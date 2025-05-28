TaxZerone Urges Timely Filing of Form 5498 Series Before June 2 Deadline

Information Return - Form 5498

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the June 2, 2025, deadline to file the Form 5498 series for the 2024 tax year just days away, filers are urged to take prompt action to avoid potential IRS penalties. The timely filing of these information returns is crucial to maintain compliance with federal tax reporting requirements.Understanding the Form 5498 SeriesThe Form 5498 series consists of various forms used by trustees and custodians to report contributions and other information related to Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), and other tax-advantaged accounts. These forms include:✔️ Form 5498 – IRA Contribution Information✔️ Form 5498-SA – HSA, Archer MSA, or Medicare Advantage MSA Information✔️ Form 5498-ESA – Coverdell ESA Contribution InformationFiling these forms accurately and on time helps both the IRS and account holders to ensure that contributions are properly recorded for tax purposes.TaxZerone Simplifies Form FilingTaxZerone.com offers a simple, secure, and affordable solution for filing the Form 5498 series and a wide range of other information returns. Designed to support businesses, financial institutions, and tax professionals, TaxZerone ensures a smooth and compliant filing experience with the following key features:✅ Comprehensive Form Support: Includes all 1099 forms and corrections, as well as Forms W-2 and W-2C.✅ Federal and State Filing: File both federal and applicable state returns for 1099 and W-2 forms.✅ Bulk Upload Capability: Upload multiple forms quickly and efficiently.✅ Draft Saving: Save your work and return to it later at your convenience.✅ ZeroneVault Recipient Portal: Recipients can securely access their forms electronically.✅ Secure Record Keeping: Forms are stored for up to 7 years for audit and compliance purposes.✅ Software Integrations: Seamless data import from platforms like QuickBooks Online and Xero.✅ Scheduled Filing: Prepare and schedule your filings ahead of the deadline to allow for internal reviews and changes.✅ Comprehensive Support: Assistance available via phone (English & Spanish), email, and live chat.✅ Collaborative Workflow: Multi-user access with workflow tools for firms and teams.✅ Pay in Advance & Save: TaxZerone’s “Pay in Advance & Save” option offers an effective way for organizations with higher filing volumes to reduce costs. By prepaying for filings, users can access discounted pricing tiers, making large-scale compliance more economical and efficient.TaxZerone’s pricing starts at just $2.49 per form, with rates decreasing to as low as $0.59 per form for larger filing volumes. Use promo code TZOIR10 to receive an additional 10% discount on your order.Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone, emphasized the importance of timely filing:“The Form 5498 series plays a vital role in helping individuals report contributions to tax-advantaged accounts correctly. Filing these forms on time is not only a legal requirement—it also ensures accurate tax reporting for your clients or account holders. We urge all filers to act now to avoid last-minute stress and potential IRS penalties.”File Early—Avoid the RushAs the filing deadline rapidly approaches, TaxZerone encourages users to begin their filing immediately. The busy tax season can lead to delays, and early action ensures time for reviews, corrections, and a smooth submission process.Start your filing today at www.TaxZerone.com About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider committed to making tax filing simple, secure, and affordable. Trusted by businesses, tax professionals, and institutions across the country, TaxZerone supports a wide range of IRS forms including 1099s, W-2s, ACA forms, 94x series, nonprofit forms (990), excise tax forms (2290) and more. With a user-friendly interface, robust features, and dedicated support, TaxZerone empowers filers to stay compliant with confidence. Learn more at www.TaxZerone.com

