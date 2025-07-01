IDB, Education Above All Foundation Launch $100 Million Facility For Education and Development

A PHOTO OF THE SIGNING

SEVILLE, SPAIN, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation have renewed their partnership through 2030 with a shared commitment to reach out-of-school children and expand economic opportunities for youth across Latin America and the Caribbean. The new agreement aims to mobilize up to $100 million in joint financing over the next five years: $40 million in EAA Foundation grants supported by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) and $60 million in IDB loans.

The renewed framework will support countries in:

- Enrolling and retaining out-of-school children in primary education;

- Scaling access to post-secondary and vocational programs;

- Integrating nature and resilience skills in education in secondary schools;

- Creating employment and self-employment pathways for youth aged 18–35;

- Leveraging innovative financing tools and regional programs like ONE Caribbean to maximize impact.

"This partnership is about true impact—getting children back into school, improving the quality of education, and expanding access to jobs and skills training,” said IDB President Ilan Goldfajn. “It reflects our shared commitment to opportunity and long-term development in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“This renewed partnership between EAA Foundation and IDB reinforces our shared commitment to ensure that every child and young person, regardless of their circumstances, has access to quality primary education and the skills they need to build a brighter future. By addressing systemic barriers to education and equipping youth with pathways to employment, we are investing in sustainable solutions that can empower entire communities” said Mohammed Al Kubaisi, acting CEO of Education Above All Foundation.

Since 2019, the IDB and EAA Foundation have worked together to support the education of over 112,000 children in Haiti. The renewed framework agreement expands the scope of collaboration and deepens the focus on employability, resilience, and innovative partnerships.

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is devoted to improving lives across Latin America and the Caribbean. Founded in 1959, the IDB works with the region’s public sector to design and enable impactful, innovative solutions for sustainable and inclusive development. Leveraging financing, technical expertise and knowledge, it promotes growth and well-being in 26 countries.

About Education Above All Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. The EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of marginalised children and youth. EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To All (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID), Silatech and Together project.

