Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market To Reach $31.55 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 4.8%.

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, the multiple sclerosis treatment market has experienced robust growth and is anticipated to flourish from $24.86 billion in 2024 to $26.13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. The significant growth during the historic period can be linked to a heightened awareness of early symptoms of multiple sclerosis, access to disease-modifying therapies, an increase in autoimmune disorders, expanding neurological healthcare infrastructure, and the rising preference for immunomodulatory treatments.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market?

Between an uptick in preparedness for monoclonal antibodies, the climbing demand for personalized multiple sclerosis treatment, an amplified focus on managing neurodegenerative diseases, the penetration of telemedicine in multiple sclerosis care, and a preference for minimally invasive treatment methods, the multiple sclerosis treatment market is projected to sustain steady growth into the future. In the next few years, the market is projected to reach $31.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.8%. Beyond the traditional treatments, future trends include remote monitoring based on technology, developing of remyelination therapies, treatments based on the gut-brain axis, digital biomarkers being integrated, and digital therapeutics innovations.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market?

A critical factor anticipated to drive forward the growth of the multiple sclerosis treatment market is the rising prevalence of neurological disorders. Neurological disorders, which affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves throughout the body and can significantly hinder movement, communication, behavior, or bodily functions, are on the rise due to an aging population. Conditions such as Alzheimer’s are increased risks with longer lifespans. Multiple sclerosis treatments seek to manage neurological disorders by targeting the immune system to reduce inflammation, prevent nerve damage, and alleviate symptoms, thereby improving the quality of life for patients. The World Federation of Neurology, a UK-based association of national neurological societies, stated in October 2023 that over 40% of the global population currently experiences some form of neurological condition, and this burden may possibly double by 2050. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of neurological disorders is propelling the growth of the multiple sclerosis treatment market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Share?

Several major companies operate in the global multiple sclerosis treatment market, including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck And Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Biogen Inc., UCB S.A., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mapi Pharma Ltd., TG Therapeutics Inc., and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market?

Furthermore, companies in the multiple sclerosis treatment market are now focusing on developing pioneering products, such as monoclonal antibody drugs, to augment treatment efficacy and promote better patient outcomes. For example, in February 2024, Roche Pharma India, an India-based pharmaceutical company introduced Ocrevus Ocrelizumab for treating multiple sclerosis MS. This drug that targets CD20-positive B cells helps by reducing inflammation and preventing immune cells from attacking the nerve fibers, in turn reducing disease progression.

How Is The Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Segmented?

The multiple sclerosis treatment market segments covered in this report incorporate a broad spectrum –

1 By Treatment Type: Immunomodulators, Corticosteroids, Symptomatic Treatments, Monoclonal Antibodies, Oral Therapies

2 By DiseaseType: Clinically Isolated Syndrome, Relapse-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis, Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Intravenous

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

Moreover, each division has corresponding subsegments –

1 By Immunomodulators: Interferon Beta-1A, Interferon Beta-1B, Glatiramer Acetate

2 By Corticosteroids: Methylprednisolone, Prednisone, Dexamethasone

3 By Symptomatic Treatments: Muscle Relaxants, Antidepressants, Anticonvulsants, Bladder Dysfunction Drugs

4 By Monoclonal Antibodies: Natalizumab, Ocrelizumab, Alemtuzumab, Ofatumumab

5 By Oral Therapies: Fingolimod, Dimethyl Fumarate, Teriflunomide, Cladribine, Siponimod

