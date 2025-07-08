Azilen and Augmenticon Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform APQRs with AI

Azilen and Augmenticon AG are co-developing an AI-powered solution to transform the approach of Annual and Product Quality Reviews in the pharmaceutical.

Across regulated pharma, quality teams work under immense pressure. Our goal is to turn APQR into a source of clarity, confidence, and continuous business value.” — Christian Schmidt, COO of Augmenticon

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen Technologies and Augmenticon AG have entered into a strategic partnership to develop an AI-powered solution that redefines how Annual/Product Quality Reviews (A/PQRs) are conducted in the pharmaceutical industry.As regulatory expectations intensify and product complexity grows, the need for smarter, faster quality processes has never been greater. This new initiative aims to move APQRs from a retrospective compliance task to a proactive tool for operational excellence, risk management, and continuous improvement.The AI-enabled platform is designed to provide quality and manufacturing teams with real-time insights, automated documentation, and early visibility into trends and deviations. It replaces manual reconciliation and fragmented data gathering with streamlined workflows, freeing up critical bandwidth across QA, QC, and regulatory functions.The result? Fewer delays, stronger inspection readiness, and better alignment between batch operations and compliance goals - without disrupting production rhythm.This partnership brings together Azilen’s deep expertise in enterprise AI development and Augmenticon’s domain leadership in cGMP-compliant Industry 4.0 tools. Both companies have a proven track record in delivering innovative solutions to life sciences organizations operating in complex, highly regulated environments.“This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward digitizing quality processes that truly reflect how people work and how compliance is lived day to day,” added Kulmohan Makhija, VP, Sales - EU at Azilen.As the pharmaceutical sector scales across geographies and therapeutic areas, this initiative arrives at a strategic moment, thus, helping manufacturers modernize while staying compliant and audit-ready.About AugmenticonAugmenticon AG delivers AI-enabled, cGMP-compliant solutions to support digital transformation in pharmaceutical manufacturing. From AR/MR interfaces for expert-to-operator guidance to automated batch record generation and controlled process execution, Augmenticon empowers quality-focused teams to reduce errors, improve consistency, and accelerate compliance. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company serves pharmaceutical and radiopharmaceutical manufacturers across Europe with scalable, future-ready systems.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is an enterprise AI development company helping organizations turn ideas into intelligent, regulatory-grade solutions. With capabilities spanning AI consulting, UX engineering, software development, test automation, and DevOps, Azilen enables clients to build competitive AI advantages while ensuring scalability, speed, and compliance.

