Azilen Technologies Wins at the 20th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Technology

Azilen wins at the 2025 Globee® Awards for its intelligent tech expertise that drives real-time decision-making, safety, and proactive operations at scale.

The 2025 winners of the Globee® Awards for Technology represent the forefront of innovation. Their achievements are advancing industries, improving lives, and setting new standards.” — San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen Technologies is proud to announce that it has been named a Bronze winner at the 20th Annual 2025 GlobeeAwards for Technology. This prestigious awards program honors the most innovative and impactful technology products, services, and initiatives across a wide range of industries and sectors.The GlobeeAwards for Technology celebrate organizations and individuals driving progress through technology, from emerging startups to established enterprises. Azilen was recognized for its achievements in intelligent software product development services that improve decision-making, operational safety, and real-time responsiveness in complex environments.The GlobeeAwards for Disruptors celebrate organizations, products, services, and individuals who are introducing game-changing ideas, technologies, and business models that reshape markets and deliver lasting impact. These awards recognize those who think boldly, act courageously, and drive progress where it’s most needed.“This award is a reflection of our team's deep engineering focus and our commitment to advancing workforce safety through intelligent, real-time technology solutions.” – Vivek Nair, AVP - Branding & Communication, Azilen Technologies.Azilen was recognized specifically for introducing a technology innovation that empowers organizations to shift from reactive workflows to proactive operations using data and AI , automation, and real-time intelligence. The solution addresses mission-critical needs in industries where timing, safety, and scale intersect, helping enterprises act faster and smarter in the moments that matter most.About Azilen Technologies:Azilen Technologies is a leading AI software development service provider in USA. The company collaborates with organizations to propel their AI development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to AI success.From data & AI to Generative AI & Agentic AI, and MLOps, Azilen engages with companies to build a competitive AI advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are their vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling AI lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit AI that too with faster-go-market is what Azilen delivers by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core expansion & growth while the team at Azilen manages and supports the AI in parallel.About the GlobeeAwardsThe GlobeeAwards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the GlobeeAwards for Achievement, GlobeeAwards for Artificial Intelligence, GlobeeAwards for Business, GlobeeAwards for Excellence, GlobeeAwards for Cybersecurity, GlobeeAwards for Disruptors, and GlobeeAwards for Impact. GlobeeAwards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards), GlobeeAwards for Leadership, and the GlobeeAwards for Technology .To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com

