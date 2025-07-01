DHS Debunks Fake News Media Narratives from June

From smears about ICE racial profiling to lies about ICE targeting youth shelters, DHS has been holding the media accountable for spreading disinformation to the American people

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a non-exhaustive list of facts, to set the record straight on numerous false and misleading stories that have been dumped by the media and on social media during the month of June.

The fake narratives include:

ICE Facilities are Overcrowding and Inmates are Starving with No Medical Assistance

Claims there is overcrowding or subprime conditions in ICE facilities are categorically FALSE.

All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers.

ICE actually has higher detention quality standards than most U.S. detention spaces actual U.S. citizens.

Despite a historic number of injunctions, DHS is working overtime to remove these illegal aliens from detention centers to their final destination: home.

Less than 10% of Immigrants taken into ICE Custody since October had Serious Criminal Convictions

FALSE. In President Trump’s first 100 days, 70% of ICE arrests were criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges.

Secretary Noem has unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst—including gang members, murderers, and rapists.

Claims there is overcrowding or subprime conditions in ICE facilities are categorically FALSE.

All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers.

ICE actually has higher detention quality standards than most U.S. detention spaces actual U.S. citizens.

Despite a historic number of injunctions, DHS is working overtime to remove these illegal aliens from detention centers to their final destination: home.

A Massachusetts High School Illegal Alien was Held in Solitary Confinement

Marcelo Gomes, an illegal alien from Brazil, was NOT in solitary confinement.

The Burlington facility where he was detained is not even equipped for solitary confinement.

ICE is “Racial Profiling” – Resulting in U.S. Citizens being Arrested

Any claims individuals have been "targeted" by law enforcement because of their skin color are disgusting and categorically FALSE. These types of smears are designed to demonize and villainize our brave ICE law enforcement.

This kind of garbage has led to a 500% increase in assaults on ICE officers. Politicians and activists must turn the temperature down and tone down their rhetoric.

DHS enforcement operations are highly targeted , and officers do their due diligence. We know who we are targeting ahead of time.

, and officers do their due diligence. We know who we are targeting ahead of time. If and when we do encounter individuals subject to arrest, our law enforcement is trained to ask a series of questions to determine status and removability.

The real reason for the arrest of these U.S. citizens is they ASSAULTED and OBSTRUCTED law enforcement.

Protests in Los Angeles were “Peaceful”

Sanctuary politicians and the media have falsely claimed the riots in Los Angeles are “peaceful.”

Rioters were throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, defacing public property, setting cars on fire, defacing buildings, assaulting law enforcement, and burning American flags.

DHS Provided No Advance Notice to Los Angeles Police Department Prior to Enforcement

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was notified two days before the ICE operation began in LA – yet it still took LAPD two hours to respond to calls for help from our federal law enforcement on June 6.

from our federal law enforcement on June 6. During those two hours thousands of rioters gathered outside a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE law enforcement officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings and taxpayer funded property.

ICE Targeted Nannies at Parks

Claims being spread on social media that ICE has conducted operations at Douglas Park to target and arrest nannies are unequivocally FALSE.

These are the type of lies being spread to demonize our brave ICE law enforcement who risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens including suspected terrorists, gang members, murderers, and rapists from American communities.

The facts are ICE, and our federal partners, are targeting the worst of the worst.

ICE Arrested a 6-Year-old with Leukemia at an LA Immigration Court

The implication that ICE would deny a child the medical care they need is flatly FALSE, and it is an insult to the men and women of federal law enforcement.

This family had chosen to appeal their case —which had already been thrown out by an immigration judge — and will remain in ICE custody until it is resolved.

The child, “N.M.Z,” has not required chemotherapy in over a year and is seen regularly by medical professionals while in custody.

Secretary Noem Watched an ICE Raid on the Home of a Pregnant Lady

FALSE. At this house was an illegal alien from Mexico who had previously been deported. His criminal history included drug trafficking and assault.

ICE had a warrant for this illegal alien’s arrest.

Border Patrol Dislocated an Illegal Alien’s Shoulder

On June 21, Border Patrol Agents arrested an illegal alien who tried to evade law enforcement. The illegal alien ran, then turned and swung a weed whacker directly at an agent’s face. He then fled through a busy intersection and raised the weed whacker again at the agent.

The illegal alien refused to comply every step of the way—resisting commands, fighting handcuffs, and refusing to identify himself.

The agents took appropriate action and followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve the situation in a manner that prioritizes the safety of the public and our officers.

Reports officers dislocated his shoulder are FALSE. He was offered medical care which he declined.

DHS Agents Entered UCLA Medical Building

Border Patrol agents apprehended two Iranian nationals unlawfully present in the U.S.—both flagged as subjects of national security interest.

When one experienced a medical emergency, agents immediately contacted EMS and escorted her to the hospital.

Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) presence was only a security precaution to guard the subject receiving medical care—a standard procedure for any individual requiring medical attention.

An “L.A. man” Faced 8 Years in Jail for Spitting on ICE Agent

Omar Pulido-Bastida, is a previously deported Mexican national - NOT a LA man.

He is facing federal assault charges for allegedly SPITTING on an ICE agent.

ICE Tried to Stake-out the Dodgers’ Stadium, but were Denied Access

In reality, this had nothing to do with the Dodgers. CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.

CBP Detained Alistair Kitchen at Los Angeles International Airport for his Political Beliefs

Allegations that Alistair Kitchen was arrested for political beliefs are unequivocally false. The individual in question was denied entry because he gave false information on his ESTA application regarding drug use.

If a traveler violates the terms of their ESTA application, they may be subject to detention and removal. Using the ESTA is a privilege, not a right, and only those who respect our laws and follow the proper procedures will be welcomed.

It is standard practice when a subject is removed from the country, their travel documents and phone are placed into a packet and given to the airline.

ICE Failed to Provide a Pregnant Illegal Alien with Medical Care, Causing a Miscarriage

This reporting is absolutely FALSE. Iris Dayana Monterroso-Lemus had FULL medical, prenatal care, including an ultrasound and OB-GYN visit, dental care, and medication. She was also admitted to a hospital and saw multiple nurses.

As soon as she identified the distress on April 29, ICE provided immediate medical assistance and transferred her to a hospital.

Monterroso-Lemus was arrested twice for child abuse/neglect with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. She also has an active warrant for homicide in Guatemala.

ICE Targeted Youth Shelters in Florida

Allegations ICE staked out a state-run children’s shelter or the offices of the provider of the shelter in the Florida Keys to arrest illegal aliens are FALSE.

The previous administration lost ~300,000 unaccompanied children—many of these innocent children were trafficked and exploited. DHS is now leading efforts to conduct welfare checks on these children to ensure they are safe and not being exploited.

Unlike the previous administration, President Trump and Secretary Noem take the responsibility to protect children seriously and will continue to work with federal law enforcement to reunite children with their families.

ICE Arrested the Wife of a Trump-Supporting Marine Corps Veteran

FALSE. In fact, ICE detained a SERIAL CRIMINAL illegal alien.

Yenifer Correa Ganan’s criminal record includes three arrests for assault and violating a protective order.

She entered the U.S. illegally on January 10, 2024, and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration.

ICE Arrested a Journalist Known for Covering Immigration

Accusations Mario Guevara was arrested by ICE because he is a journalist are completely FALSE.

Mario Guevera was arrested by Dekalb County, Georgia police for willful obstruction after he refused to comply with local police orders to move out of the middle of the street. Following his arrest by local authorities, ICE placed a detainer on him. Following his release, he was turned over to ICE custody.

This El Salvador national is in ICE custody because he entered the country illegally in 2004.

CBP Denied Entry to a Norwegian over a Meme of the Vice President

Claims Mads Mikkelsen was denied entry because of a JD Vance meme are FALSE.

In reality, Mads Mikkelson’s admitted drug use which caused him to be denied.

ICE Agents Laughed at Sobbing a Wife after Detaining her Husband

The facts are on May 19, 2025, ICE arrested Roberto Diego Alvarez Oliva—an illegal alien from Peru who entered the country under President Biden. He had a final order of removal from a judge.

The allegations Alvarez’s wife made are FALSE. Alvarez’s wife was not even present at the time of the arrest she claims to have witnessed.

Officers exhibited the utmost professionalism and courtesy. They even offered to deliver Alvarez’s car keys to his house versus leaving it stranded on the street, since it was the family’s only vehicle.

DHS Deported a Father after a Traffic Stop

Hilario Martinez Garcia is a criminal illegal alien whose rap sheet includes domestic violence and felony burglary charges.

Attempts to cast him as sympathetic figure ignore the facts and insult the victims of his crimes. He was deported and is no longer a threat to the safety of Americans.

DHS Hired a 22-Year-old “Intern” to Lead Counterterrorism