The Business Research Company's Non-Absorbable Mesh Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

It will grow to $1.78 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Global Non-Absorbable Mesh Market Expected To Grow?

The non-absorbable mesh market has seen robust growth in previous years, with a projected surge from $1.23 billion in 2024 to $1.32 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. The growth during this historic period can be largely attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, escalating demand for durable implant materials, the proliferation of specialized surgical mesh products, a surge in hospitals and surgical centers, and an amplified focus on improved patient outcomes.

What Trends and Factors Are Propelling the Growth of the Non-Absorbable Mesh Market?

The non-absorbable mesh market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the coming years, expecting to grow to $1.78 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The forecast period growth can be credited to the rising demand for long-lasting surgical implants, escalating investments in healthcare infrastructure, an increasing prevalence of chronic conditions requiring surgical intervention, greater focus on reducing surgical complications, and a growing preference for outpatient surgical procedures. Significant trends during the forecast period include advancements in mesh technology for enhanced biocompatibility, advanced manufacturing techniques for custom mesh design, innovation in antimicrobial coatings to reduce infection risk, use of 3D printing for personalized implants, and developments in minimally invasive surgical tools.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Non-Absorbable Mesh Market?

The escalating prevalence of hernias is projected to fuel the forward momentum of the non-absorbable mesh market. Hernia occurs when an organ or tissue projects abnormally through a weak spot in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. The increased prevalence of hernias, which is in part caused by a rise in obesity adding greater pressure on abdominal muscles weakening the abdominal wall, can be managed with non-absorbable mesh. This mesh provides long-lasting structural support to weakened or damaged tissue, reducing recurrence risk. For instance, as reported by Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, in July 2024, in 2022, inguinal hernia repairs rates ranged from 142 to 231 per 100,000 inhabitants across most countries, with Austria showcasing a significantly higher rate of 273.2 per 100,000 inhabitants. Thus, the increasing hernia cases are driving the growth of the non-absorbable mesh market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Non-Absorbable Mesh Market?

Dominant companies operating within the non-absorbable mesh market include Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic plc, Medline Industries Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, MedStar Health Inc., Coloplast Group, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore And Associates Inc., Demetech Corporation, Universal Suture Ltd., Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Altaylar Medical Ltd., Betatech Medical, DIPROMED Srl, Orion Sutures India Pvt. Ltd., ProVi Swiss GmbH, Vinculum Sutures, and Lizen Surgicare Private Limited.

What New Trends Are Emerging In The Non-Absorbable Mesh Market?

Leading companies in the non-absorbable mesh market are concentrating on developing advanced innovations, such as coated composite mesh, to bolster biocompatibility and mitigate post-surgical complications. Coated composite mesh is a surgical mesh with a protective coating that decreases tissue adhesion and inflammation, therefore improving safety when inserted into the body. For example, in April 2024, Deep Blue Medical Advances Inc., a US-based medical device company, introduced the T-Line Hernia Mesh, providing surgeons an innovative option for hernia repair that addresses common problems such as tissue failure and adhesion. This mesh includes integrated extensions that offer 15 times the fixation surface area compared to standard sutures, resulting in an anchoring strength that is 275% stronger. Its macroporous, medium-weight polypropylene construction encourages excellent tissue integration, reduces stress, and evenly distributes tension across the repair area. Plus, the mesh is easy to manipulate, adapts to anatomical differences, and negates the need for additional fixation devices, thereby enhancing both security and surgical efficiency.

How Is the Non-Absorbable Mesh Market Segmented?

The non-absorbable mesh market covered in this report is segmented by:

1 Product Type: Prosthetic Mesh, Composite Mesh, Monofilament Mesh, Multifilament Mesh

2 Material: Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene, Other Biocompatible Materials

3 Application: Hernia Repair, Pelvic Floor Reconstruction, Other Surgical Applications

4 End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Other End-Users

Sub-segments include:

1 Prosthetic Mesh: Polypropylene Mesh, Polyester Mesh, Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene ePTFE Mesh, Polytetrafluoroethylene PTFE Mesh

2 Composite Mesh: Polypropylene + ePTFE Composite Mesh, Polyester + Collagen Composite Mesh, Polypropylene + Polyurethane Composite Mesh, Composite Mesh With Absorbable Barrier

3 Monofilament Mesh: Polypropylene Monofilament Mesh, Polyester Monofilament Mesh, Nylon Monofilament Mesh

4 Multifilament Mesh: Polyester Multifilament Mesh, Polyethylene Terephthalate PET Multifilament Mesh, Polyamide Multifilament Mesh.

What Are The Leading Region In The Non-Absorbable Mesh Market?

North America was the largest region in the non-absorbable mesh market in 2024. The regions covered in the non-absorbable mesh market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

