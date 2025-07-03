Nippon TV’s group company ClaN Entertainment Expands Its Creative Vision Globally Support Izigenia Provides Anime Expo C+ Global Charaforio, Sanrio's IP creation platform

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Launches the new VTuber project “IZIGENIA” with a worldwide talent search —

— Partners with Sanrio to bring “C+ Global” creator support to international audiences —

— ClaN will attend Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles (July 3-6, 2025) for the first time, premiering the Izigenia audition animation —

Nippon TV’s group company ClaN Entertainment Inc. (Headquartered in Tokyo; President & CEO: Motoyuki Oi), an entertainment company specializing in VTubers and other influencers, is pleased to announce the official launch of its global initiatives. As the first major step, ClaN will debut its exciting new VTuber project, IZIGENIA, accompanied by a global talent search to discover outstanding individuals who will bring these characters to life.

In addition, ClaN will expand its creator support business to international markets. Building on the success of its multi-channel network C+ (C Plus) in Japan, ClaN will work alongside Sanrio to deliver comprehensive support for creators worldwide.

About Izigenia

Izigenia is a VTuber project created with world fans in mind. Just as manga, anime, and video games have won the hearts of fans around the globe, ClaN Entertainment seeks to share the magic of Japanese culture using virtual avatars that people can identify with personally no matter where they are or what language they speak.

ClaN Entertainment is dedicated to creating characters that are genuine and authentic—the kind of personalities people will really love and root for. With Izigenia, the company is building a new genre of entertainment where each talent can be their own incredible, one-of-a-kind personality. Even though they'll be speaking mostly English so everyone can join the party, the project will also integrate Japanese and other languages to ensure a genuinely international experience that brings Japanese culture to life in fresh and exciting ways.

Support Izigenia Provides

CREATIVE SUPPORT

We provide extensive creative and financial support to enable our talents to concentrate on content creation and performance excellence. Izigenia covers all fundamental production costs, including professional character design development and Live2D model creation. Additionally, we supply necessary equipment such as high-performance computers, professional-grade microphones, and mobile devices, tailored to each talent's specific requirements and streaming needs.

MANAGEMENT SUPPORT

Our team of experienced VTuber producers delivers individualized management services to each talent, encompassing performance analytics, strategic content planning, and targeted marketing initiatives designed to leverage your unique strengths and achieve your professional objectives. Revenue distribution is structured according to commitment level and performance metrics.

What's Next

The Izigenia global audition opens July 3, 2025 (JST) / July 2, 2025 (PST) and runs until August 1, 2025 at 15:59 (JST) / July 31, 2025 at 23:59 (PST). The audition features key artwork by celebrated artist BUNBUN.

The audition welcomes applicants of all ages, genders, and nationalities who can communicate effectively in English. Selected talents will debut as IzigeniaA VTubers with full production, management, and streaming support from ClaN. Complete information is available on the audition website and official X account.

Official Website: http://www.izigenia.com

Official X: @izigenia_v

Anime Expo

ClaN will attend Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles (July 3-6, 2025) for the first time, premiering the Izigenia audition animation.

Details:

Dates: July 3 (Thu) – July 6 (Sun), 2025

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center, California, USA

Booth / Exhibition Area: South Hall #2500 – JETRO Japan Pavilion “Geek Street”

Debut

Izigenia launches globally in spring 2026 on YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms. The project represents ClaN's vision for the future of virtual entertainment, bringing Japanese creativity to fans worldwide.

Global Expansion of Creator Support Services

ClaN is expanding its creator support business internationally with the launch of C+ Global. Building on the success of C+, which has supported creators throughout Japan, C+ Global will offer similar services to international talent. The platform aims to help creators navigate global markets and build sustainable careers across different regions and platforms.



C+ Global provides creators with specialized support services to address operational challenges. The platform offers dedicated assistance for YouTube-related technical issues, handles online harassment situations, and provides guidance on merchandise development and music production processes.

The service also manages copyright administration and secures content permissions for creators. Through existing partnerships with major gaming companies including Nintendo, Capcom, and SEGA, C+ Global facilitates game streaming and content creation under pre-negotiated licensing agreements.

Creators interested in C+ Global services can submit inquiries through the contact form: Contact Form: https://clan-entertainment.com/c-plus-contact/

ClaN is taking its VTuber marketing business global after years of success in Japan. The company has already worked with Huel Limited, a UK company, on several VTuber promotional campaigns. ClaN plans to build more partnerships with international brands and connect creators with projects that match their skills and interests.

The marketing services focus on what works in today's social media landscape, with VTubers at the center of different campaign types. ClaN develops each plan based on what clients actually need. Current services include:

Streaming campaigns with VTuber partnerships

Live shopping events featuring VTubers

Marketing strategies built around VTuber talent

Custom CG models for corporate use

VTuber promotional video production

ClaN has worked with many VTuber agencies and companies over the years, building up experience in different types of campaigns. The company creates solutions based on what each client wants to achieve. For more information about services, contact ClaN here: Contact: https://clan-entertainment.com/contact/

You can also see examples of past VTuber marketing work and results at: Our Work: https://clan-entertainment.com/works/

ClaN is also working with Charaforio, Sanrio's IP creation platform. The two companies formed a partnership last year that includes both investment and business collaboration. This partnership will help ClaN develop new IP projects and support creators, with more initiatives planned for the future.

About ClaN Entertainment Inc.

At ClaN Entertainment Inc., our mission is to deliver entertainment that transforms lives. Specializing in VTubers and other influencers, ClaN is an entertainment company dedicated to creating new experiences in the digital space.

Head Office: 1-6-1 Higashi-Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-7444, Japan

Representative: Motoyuki Oi, President & CEO

Established: April 1, 2022

Capital: Approximately 850 million yen (including capital surplus)

Corporate Website: https://clan-entertainment.com/

Company Profile (Slides): https://speakerdeck.com/clan_entertainment/recruting

Careers Page: https://www.wantedly.com/companies/company_7437105

About C+

ClaN runs C+, a multi-channel network that handles YouTube operations for Nippon TV, as part of the company's goal to create "entertainment that transforms lives."

A multi-channel network (MCN) works with YouTube creators to help them grow their audiences, improve their content, collaborate with other creators, manage their rights, and increase their earnings. C+ helps influencers make their channels more successful and profitable.

C+ Website: https://clan-entertainment.com/c-plus/

