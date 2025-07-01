Nordic APIs Launches API Security UnConference on October 13 Ahead of Platform Summit

Nordic APIs logo Nordic APIs Editor-in-Chief Bill Doerrfeld at the Platform Summit Nordic APIs API Security UnConference

Nordic APIs will host an API Security UnConference on Oct 13 in Stockholm, kicking off a week of community-driven API-focused events.

We always notice a ton of fascinating hallway discussions during our summits. The unconference idea was born from that collaborative enthusiasm to encourage fresh, spur-of-the-moment insights.” — Bill Doerrfeld, editor in chief at Nordic APIs

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nordic APIs, the international community of API practitioners, will host a brand new API Security UnConference on October 13, the day before its annual Platform Summit (October 14–15) in Stockholm, Sweden. This half-day unconference will kick off a week of API-focused exploration with a unique, community-driven event dedicated to API security.The API Security UnConference will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to set the agenda and engage in community-led discussions around the most pressing issues in protecting API-based access in the agentic AI era.Sponsored by API and IAM company Curity , the API Security UnConference will be held at the Clarion Hotel Stockholm as a half-day event."We always notice a ton of fascinating hallway discussions during our summits," says Bill Doerrfeld, editor in chief at Nordic APIs. "The unconference idea was born from that collaborative enthusiasm to encourage fresh, spur-of-the-moment insights."The API Security Unconference will cover topics like API access and identity management, OAuth and OpenID Connect, securing AI agents, governance and monitoring, documentation strategies, sector-specific standards, and more.Attendees can purchase an unconference ticket separately or as part of a Platform Summit 2025 bundle. Group discounts are available (contact the organizers for more information)."We've heard directly from many of our attendees how valuable those informal discussions can be," says Renee Gilliland, event coordinator for Nordic APIs and Curity. "That's why we're so excited to introduce the unconference. It's designed to create a more engaging and collaborative vibe right from day one."Participants are encouraged to come with topics they'd like to explore, share, or discuss collaboratively. Attendees vote on topics, and then API and security experts will guide group discussions."We're really excited to see what attendees bring to the table, and we'll be ready with our own ideas to spark meaningful, challenging conversations," says Michal Trojanowski, identity specialist and product marketing engineer at Curity.Doerrfeld emphasizes the urgency of fostering dialogue around API protection amid the rise of autonomous AI — which is increasingly tied to sensitive enterprise data and services."The sudden rise of generative AI and AI agents has certainly complicated software architecture," he says. "New standards like MCP have emerged. This sea change demands careful attention to detail to secure APIs and the broader enterprise surface area."The API Security Unconference is a brand-new component of Nordic APIs' flagship event, Platform Summit, now in its 9th year.This year's Platform Summit is expected to feature 60+ speakers and welcome more than 300 attendees, addressing the growing complexity of API-centric enterprise software.Tickets for the API Security Unconference can be purchased separately or bundled with Platform Summit passes. For more information, visit the event page or contact the organizers at info@nordicapis.com.-ends-About The Platform SummitThe Platform Summit is Nordic APIs' flagship API conference, which has been held nearly every year in Stockholm since 2014. Across three tracks, the event delivers actionable talks, keynotes, and panels tailored to enterprise architects, technologists, and business leaders. This year, we'll emphasize the most pressing challenges in API-driven digital transformation and how to respond.About Nordic APIsNordic APIs is an international community and event series dedicated to advancing the API ecosystem. Through our high-impact blog, we publish insights on API design, development, and management. Our webinars and in-person events bring these ideas to life. We’re committed to a welcoming, safe experience in line with our code of conduct.About CurityCurity is a leading provider of API security and identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Based in the Nordics, Curity supports international organizations in securing digital services with modern identity protocols. Curity is a longtime supporter of Nordic APIs and helps organize the Platform Summit.

