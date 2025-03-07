Curity Announces Publication of New O’Reilly Media Book: Cloud Native Data Security with OAuth
Authentication and API access experts Gary Archer, Judith Kahrer, and Michal Trojanowski authored the book to share their knowledge of optimizing OAuth for stronger security and digital agility. The three members of the Curity team draw on their extensive real-life experience helping organizations realize the full potential of OAuth to protect cloud-native environments against unauthorized access.
The book provides readers with proven architecture designs that can be implemented to successfully build or update zero trust networks with the scalability to accommodate fluctuating business and regulatory demands. Written from the viewpoint of developers and architects building digital solutions, the content is presented in sequential order making it easy for teams to follow an organized process. It also includes theoretical context enabling readers to adapt the principles to their unique use cases.
“This book furthers our mission of creating a safer digital world,” Curity CEO Gustaf Sahlman says. “It enables us to share actionable insights that organizations and access management professionals can build on to continue driving our industry forward.”
The book is available for download on the Curity website.
