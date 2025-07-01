Busch Vacuum Solutions Launches COBRA DH Series for Industrial Vacuum Applications

COBRA DH series, a new generation of high-performance dry screw vacuum pumps

Busch Vacuum Solutions introduces the COBRA DH series, a new generation of high-performance dry screw vacuum pumps for demanding industrial applications.

MAULBURG, GERMANY, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COBRA DH series encompasses compact and intelligent screw vacuum pumps with an integrated vacuum booster. With a nominal pumping speed range of 2,700 to 6,200 m³/h, they ensure fast cycle times and low operating costs. The series is ideal for industrial applications such as coating, lithium-ion battery production, solar technology, or metallurgy.

High performance for demanding environments

COBRA DH vacuum pumps operate based on dry, contact-free screw technology that minimizes wear and extends service intervals. The advanced screw design enhances vapor and particle tolerance, which is especially beneficial in demanding processes such as coating. Additionally, the gas-tight vacuum pumps minimize the risk of contamination.

Thanks to its high pumping speed, the COBRA DH series enables fast evacuation and reduced cycle times – key factors in improving process efficiency. The vacuum pumps are equipped with a variable speed drive (VSD), which allows them to adjust their rotational speed to match the required vacuum level, reducing energy consumption. Efficient water cooling ensures uniform temperature distribution, maintaining thermal stability and supporting continuous operation even under demanding thermal loads.

Energy-efficient operation for all processes

One of the standout features of the COBRA DH vacuum pumps is their high energy efficiency. Additionally, they can be equipped with the optional energy-saving module VacBoost, which reduces their energy consumption even further. During breaks in manufacturing, the vacuum pump automatically switches to standby mode, operating at a reduced speed. This conserves energy while keeping the vacuum pump ready for a quick ramp-up when needed.

Ready for immediate use

The plug&pump concept of the COBRA DH series ensures that the vacuum pumps require no additional installation before start-up. They feature a 7" color touch display with intuitive menu navigation, allowing for the control and monitoring of major functionalities as well as operating parameters like the current vacuum level or pumping speed.

To meet modern industrial communication standards, the vacuum pumps are Industry 4.0-ready. They support a range of interfaces, including Ethernet, with which customers can remotely control COBRA DH vacuum pumps via a web server and adapt settings like pumping speed. Digital I/Os, RS-485, and ProfiNet further allow for seamless integration of control systems.



