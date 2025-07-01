Treasury on publication of SARS revenue collection performance data

As indicated in the May 2025 Budget Overview, the National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) today publish data on the cash collected from debt owed to SARS. The data will be published monthly going forward and builds on the annual reporting of these indicators in the SARS annual reports.

The initial indicators to be published include that of the SARS debt book (receivables due to SARS) and that of the SARS credit book (payables due to taxpayers), as well as the cash collected from debt owed to SARS. Historical data by month will be provided according to key tax types.

SARS will receive an additional allocation of R7.5 billion over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and part of this allocation will be used to increase debt collections by an additional R20 billion to R50 billion per year. The published data includes the expected monthly profile of cash collected from debt to raise an additional R35 billion, as mentioned in the Budget Speech by the Minister of Finance on 21 May 2025.

The publishing of this data will provide the public with greater insight into the revenue collection performance of SARS and will support improved fiscal planning and management.



