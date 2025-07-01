The German Neuroscience Center Expands Its Operations and Introduces New Treatment Options

German Neuroscience Center

TMS Therapy and IV Therapy introduced to treat depression and support brain health

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The German Neuroscience Center, one of the UAE’s leading psychology psychiatry , and neurology clinics, has introduced two new advanced treatment protocols to enhance services for patients across its three Dubai branches.The first is Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, a non-invasive technique primarily used to improve symptoms of severe depression, anxiety, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and other psychiatric conditions. TMS works by applying magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. This treatment is typically recommended when other therapies have not been effective or for patients who prefer an alternative to medication. TMS can also be used to treat certain neurological conditions, including migraines, chronic pain and Multiple Sclerosis.The clinic has also introduced a range of IV therapy treatments, which are scientifically proven to support brain health by improving memory, focus, and overall cognitive function. These include NAD+ Therapy, energy boosters for patients dealing with chronic fatigue and headache relief drips for migraine sufferers.Timo Brosig, Chief Executive Officer at the German Neuroscience Center, said: “Our team is dedicated to constantly exploring the latest treatment options, underpinned by robust clinical data, to deliver safe, innovative, and effective support for our patients. We are pleased to provide the most comprehensive range of therapeutic solutions in our field. In addition to these new offerings, we’ve expanded our treatment capacity, bringing in additional doctors and dedicating a new space in Jumeirah Lake Towers to meet growing demand. Plus, we are honoured to have world-renowned physicians on board, such as Prof. Dr. Frank Pajonk, who has been recognised for his outstanding career as one of Germany’s leading psychiatrists for the sixth consecutive year.”For almost 20 years, the German Neuroscience Center has been the leading destination for neurology, psychiatry, and psychology in the UAE, providing unmatched medical expertise and highly patient-focused care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.