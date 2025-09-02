Mediclinic Middle East Announced as Headline Sponsor of the GCC Menopause Summit 2025

The GCC Menopause Summit 2024 The GCC Menopause Summit 2024 Audience Maureen Bannerman, Co-Founder of the GCC Menopause Hub

This year’s agenda includes a keynote from internationally-acclaimed speaker Marisa Peer and dives deep into every stage of menopause

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GCC Menopause Summit has announced Mediclinic Middle East as its official headline sponsor for the 2025 edition, taking place on October 23rd at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. Following the summit’s sell-out debut last year, Mediclinic’s support reinforces the growing commitment to advancing women’s health in the region. Together, the partnership will emphasise the importance of awareness and education surrounding menopause, helping to drive meaningful change across healthcare, workplaces, and the broader community.As part of the collaboration, Mediclinic experts will contribute to panel discussions and in-depth sessions designed to empower individuals with knowledge and encourage open conversation. The opening address will be delivered by Consultant Gynaecologist, Dr. Aagje Bais, an established authority in women’s health, specialised in menopause care. Another highlight will be the inspiring talk from globally renowned speaker Marisa Peer on “Finding Peace with Menopause”.This year’s programme covers diverse topics, including longevity and nutrition, mental wellbeing, menopause and cancer, menopause in the workplace, menopause and weight loss injections, and andropause.“Menopause is an important stage in a woman’s life, and fully understanding its impact can greatly improve wellbeing,” said Dr. Jacques Kobersy, Chief Medical Officer at Mediclinic Middle East. “Through our specialised menopause services, we aim to provide women with the guidance, support and personalised care they need at every step.”Maureen Bannerman, Co-Founder of the GCC Menopause Hub , added: “Welcoming Mediclinic Middle East as our headline sponsor is a major milestone for the summit. Their support strengthens our ability to inspire, educate, and connect communities across the GCC to shape a healthier, more inclusive dialogue around menopause.”Other sponsors of the GCC Menopause Summit 2025 include King's College Hospital London - Dubai, BinSina Pharmacy, Holland & Barrett, CIPD Middle East, Rapid Transformational Therapy, and Willbe. Community partners include the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, British Mums, Fitness First Middle East, Beyond Careers, and Soroptimist International Gulf Dubai.Visit www.thegccmenopausehub.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Early bird tickets are now on sale, priced at AED 199.

