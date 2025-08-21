ChelseaGREEN Becomes an Official UAE Framery Dealer

Framery Framery Product

The collaboration promotes cutting-edge acoustic solutions to enhance productivity and well-being

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai-based furniture supplier ChelseaGREEN has announced its appointment as an official UAE dealer for Framery, an industry pioneer and global leader in engineering and manufacturing soundproof pod technology.The partnership expands ChelseaGREEN’s international manufacturing network, reinforcing its position as a premium provider of quality contemporary workplace solutions across the region. It also enables ChelseaGREEN to introduce Framery’s award-winning products to a broader range of clients looking to create more agile and people-centric work environments.Founded in Finland in 2010, Framery was born out of a need to re-think modern offices and empower staff to get things done. Today, the company continues to shape the world of work with its innovative technology and inspired engineering used by around 70% of all Forbes Top 100 companies, enabling employees to work, meet, and think without distraction.Framery is the latest addition to ChelseaGREEN’s portfolio of world-class brands, which includes Normann Copenhagen, The Senator Group, HNI Corporation, and Humanscale.Commenting on the collaboration, Jennie Stallings, Partner at ChelseaGREEN, said: “Framery is the premier provider of soundproof solutions and the first choice for many of our blue-chip clients. Now, as an official Framery dealer for the UAE, we can bring their exceptional products to a wider range of organisations seeking to improve workplace efficiency and employee satisfaction. Sustainability is a core element of our philosophy, and Framery is an ideal partner that shares those values, consistently setting the industry benchmark in both design innovation and environmental responsibility.”The UAE has seen rapid growth in flexible and hybrid working models, with companies increasingly prioritising employee wellbeing and productivity. The addition of Framery’s products to ChelseaGREEN’s offering addresses this demand, providing a practical and stylish solution for creating quiet, focused spaces within open-plan layouts.

