Jenesis Software Launches Integration of Vertafore’s PL Rating into JenesisNow Platform

ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenesis Software is excited to announce that its JenesisNow insurance agency management system now includes PL Rating integration across the country, available now. This upgrade allows agents access to the leading personal lines rater. JenesisNow users can easily quote home and auto insurance policies with options from more than 320 carriers with PL Rating. This gives agencies a competitive advantage of offering their customers a glance at the market in a few seconds with quotes from multiple carriers.Agents Can Now Quote Options from 320+ Carriers Instantly Within JenesisNowPL Rating, from the leading insurance tech firm Vertafore, is now completely integrated with JenesisNow. This lets agents rate personal lines home and auto policies in all 50 states. The integration aims to reduce quoting time by 50%. This helps agencies offer faster, smarter service and win more business.A Nationwide Game-Changer for Personal Lines QuotingPL Rating in JenesisNow is a trusted platform among agents for a good reason.It allows:- Auto and Home Insurance Quotes with Options from 320+ Carriers: Expand your reach with vast market access.- No Dual Entry Required: One platform, one workflow, no duplication.- Real-Time Data Prefill: Automatically fills home, driver, and vehicle data from verified sources.- Interview-Style Workflow: Guides agents through an easy, conversation-based quote process.- Bind policies by bridging directly from JenesisNow to PL Rating: This saves time and cuts down on hassle."This integration gives insurance agents a simple way to provide fast value delivery to their clients," said Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software. "We’re excited to bring PL Rating’s power to agencies nationwide through JenesisNow."Maximize Productivity and Sales with Smarter ToolsPL Rating functions as a nationwide solution that enables streamlined auto and home insurance quoting. The new opportunities through PL Rating enable JenesisNow users to:- Boost Sales: Get more customers through fast access to multiple carriers.- Enhance Service: Equip your insurance agents with improved visibility through the quoting system.- Improve Efficiencies: The integration means data is entered one time into JenesisNow and passed seamlessly to PL Rating meaning no dual entry.Activate PL Rating in JenesisNow TodayPlease note that PL Rating requires a separate subscription, which can be obtained directly through Vertafore at vertafore.com/products/insurance-comparative-rater/pl-rating.For current JenesisNow users with an active PL Rating subscription, activating the integration is simple. Just reach out to JenesisNow support via chat, phone, or email to request activation.Insurance agents not yet a JenesisNow user, we’d love the opportunity to get the agency started. The Jenesis team is here to assist with onboarding and ensure a smooth PL Rating integration experience. Jenesis Software provides dedicated support to guide users through the activation process.At this time, there is no additional cost for JenesisNow users to enable the PL Rating integration. For details on PL Rating subscription pricing, please contact Vertafore directly.How JenesisNow + PL Rating Boost Agency Success- All-in-One Management – Handle quoting, client records, communication, accounting, and reporting in one platform.- Integrated PL Rating – Access to options from 320+ carriers for auto and home quotes throughout the entire United States without requiring duplicate data entry.- Faster Quoting – Reduces quoting time through its features of prefilled data, interview-style workflows, and instant binding capabilities.- Client Communication Tools – Built-in email and texting keep you connected and organized.- Customizable Dashboards & Reports – View what matters most and generate performance insights instantly.JenesisNow and PL Rating team up to offer a strong web-based insurance agency management software platform through this integration. This platform streamlines all parts of an insurance agency’s workflow.JenesisNow also provides strong agency management features with ACORD form libraries, email, text communication, tools for accounting, automation, and reporting. Other valuable integrations include Zapier, DocuSign, and many others.For more info on JenesisNow and support to activate PL Rating inside the platform, visit www.jenesissoftware.com or call (828) 245-1171.About Jenesis Software:Based in Elon, NC, Jenesis Software is a leading provider of agency management solutions designed specifically for the insurance industry. Their flagship platform, JenesisNow, helps agencies manage clients, market to prospects, and build lasting relationships with policyholders. By continually updating its offerings to meet industry demands, Jenesis Software supports agencies in staying competitive and efficient. For over 25 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.

