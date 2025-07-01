OASIS, TUPAC, AND PINK FLOYD MEMORABILIA HEADLINE PROPSTORE’S $975,000 POP CULTURE AUCTION THIS WEEK

Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster guitar, once owned and autographed by Noel Gallagher Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics for “Wonderwall”

This week, Propstore’s Pop Culture Live Auction will feature a showstopping selection of music memorabilia from some of the biggest names in music history.

This week, Propstore's Pop Culture Live Auction will feature a showstopping selection of music memorabilia from some of the biggest names in music history.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking place on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the auction features over 430 rare and original lots, spanning music, film, posters, comics, gaming, animation art, and more. With a total auction estimate exceeding $975,000, this year’s sale has something for all music fans – including iconic lots from Oasis, Tupac, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse, and many more.Among the standout music lots is a Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster guitar, once owned and autographed by Noel Gallagher, being sold to benefit UNICEF UK (est. $6,650 - $13,300). Also available is a truly rare piece of songwriting history - Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics for “Wonderwall”, one of the most well-loved anthems of the 1990s, estimated between $5,320 - $10,640. With the first of the Oasis reunion gigs kicking off just two days after the auction, this is the perfect opportunity for any Gallagher super-fans to get their hands on something truly special.Hip-hop fans will have the chance to bid on a Tupac Shakur autograph estimated between $5,320 - $10,640. Meanwhile, Pink Floyd enthusiasts can bid on a framed, limited-edition print of The Dark Side of the Moon album artwork, signed by the original artist, Storm Thorgerson, also estimated between $5,320 - $10,640.Also featuring in the auction is an incredible collection of photography from the Rockarchive Collection, featuring striking, limited-edition prints of some of music’s most beloved artists, including Nirvana, Madonna, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, and more, with lots starting from just $399 each.Music Highlights include:- NOEL GALLAGHER Noel Gallagher's Owned and Autographed Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster Guitar to Benefit UNICEF UK est. $6,650 - $13,300- OASIS Noel Gallagher Handwritten ''Wonderwall'' Lyrics est. $5,320 - $10,640- TUPAC Autograph est. $5,320 - $10,640- PINK FLOYD Framed Limited Edition The Dark Side of The Moon Album Cover Print Signed by Storm Thorgerson est. $5,320 - $10,640- AMY WINEHOUSE Nordoff and Robbins Collection: Amy Winehouse with Hummingbirds Artwork Canvas by Bambi, 2019 est. $2,660 - $5,320- OASIS Liam Gallagher Touring and Recording Tambourine est. $2,660 - $5,320- THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (1975) The Rocky Horror Picture Show Gold Disc Award Presented to Susan Sarandon est. $2,660 - $5,320- NOEL GALLAGHER The Rockarchive Collection: Noel Gallagher Autographed Artist's Proof Print by Jill Furmanovsky, Royal Albert Hall, 2013 est. $1,064 - $2,128- NIRVANA The Rockarchive Collection: Limited Edition Print by Martyn Goodacre, Shepherd's Bush, 1990 est. $798 - $1,596- ROBBIE WILLIAMS The Rockarchive Collection: Robbie Williams Autographed Artist's Proof Print by Jill Furmanovsky, London Arena, 2000 est. $665 - $1,330- JIMI HENDRIX The Rockarchive Collection: Limited Edition Print by Ray Stevenson, Marquee Club Soundcheck, 1967 est. $465 - $931- DAVID BOWIE The Rockarchive Collection: Limited Edition Silver Gelatin Print by Tony Mottram, est. $399 - $798- MADONNA The Rockarchive Collection: Limited Edition Blonde Ambition Tour Print by George Jaworskyj, Wembley Stadium, 1990 est. $399 - $798- THE JACKSON 5 The Rockarchive Collection: Artist's Proof Print by Jill Furmanovsky, Wembley Empire Pool, 1972 est. $399 - $798In addition to Music Memorabilia, the auction will include a wide range of entertainment art, contemporary art, animation cels, posters, and much more.Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Specialist, commented on the upcoming auction: “The music memorabilia collection in Propstore’s Pop Culture Live auction is a tribute to some of the most iconic names and moments in music history. With over 60 lots, the collection features handwritten lyrics, signed prints, stage-used instruments, and one-of-a-kind artefacts from legends like Noel Gallagher, Amy Winehouse, Tupac, Jimi Hendrix, Madonna, and more. From a tambourine played by Liam Gallagher to Storm Thorgerson's signed Dark Side of the Moon artwork, each piece tells a story of creativity, performance, and legacy. Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility. 