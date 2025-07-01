Warriors Heart announces Freedom from Addiction Celebration in sync with Independence Day and Month

In sync with July 4th and Independence Month, Warriors Heart announces a Freedom from Addiction celebration for military, veterans and first responders, and their 3600+ alumni now in sobriety who are focused on reclaiming their lives. Kelly Harris, LPC (Licensed Professional Counselor) leads evidence-based group therapy sessions at Warriors Heart that helps warriors find a new freedom of movement in sobriety. In the new Warriors Heart documentary (“Healing Warriors”, 2025), Warriors Heart President/Founder and Green Beret (ret) Tom Spooner shares his freedom from addiction story. As holistic healing electives, Warriors Heart clients have the options of Metal Shop and Wood Shop, where they learn new skills and can make handmade flags. Warriors Heart’s “Mind, Body Spirit” electives help clients process everything during their 42-day inpatient treatment, and includes a K9 training program run by K9 Manager Michelle “Cash” Axmaker.

Freedom from my addiction is my Independence Day. It means I’m not controlled by drugs and alcohol. It gives me freedom to LIVE. It gives me purpose to be who God intended me to be.” — Lars Langrehr, Warriors Heart Alumni

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In sync with the July 4th Independence Day and Month in the United States, Warriors Heart announces a new Freedom from Addiction Celebration for military, veterans and first responders who’ve overcome substance abuse, and/or are currently in treatment for drug and/or alcohol issues.With 2.1 million active-duty military and reserve troops, 16 million veterans, and 4.6 million first responders protecting freedoms every day in the United States, Warriors Heart exclusively serves warriors who are struggling with the invisible wounds of addiction, PTSD, trauma, anxiety and co-occurring issues to help them rebuild their lives as “Sober Confident Warriors”.With 3600+ warriors going through Warriors Heart’s 42-day on-site treatment program, their alumni are now in sobriety and focused on reclaiming their lives. Through a commitment to long-term recovery, these warriors are finding freedom from addiction and feeling a sense “peace, courage and respect”. Kelly Harris, LPC (Licensed Professional Counselor) at Warriors Heart says, "It has been amazing to see warriors find a new freedom of movement in sobriety and a peace in moving forward into new seasons of their lives. Our clinical team gets to work alongside them as they navigate this new freedom."Warriors Heart’s LPC-S (Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor) Stacia Hood Lankford explains that this new freedom from addiction often results in a sense of “renewal, strength and hope” for warriors in sobriety. This major life change can bring warriors more joy and contentment in a new and more healthy stage of their lives. Hood Lankford adds, “My passion found it's home at Warriors Heart. One of the greatest joys of my professional career has been getting to be an intimate part of Warriors reclaiming their freedom from addiction and trauma and learning to live a new life in recovery with self-respect and hope for their future.”In addition, many warriors who are currently in treatment say their feelings of a “stigma or shame asking for help” often shift to a feeling of inner peace and purpose.Warriors Heart’s peer-to-peer healing program was created as an on-site “training program” to exclusively help warriors find “strength through healing” on two 500+ acre ranches in Texas and Virginia. It’s a unique recovery program that is evidence-based with licensed clinicians, along with holistic healing electives.Along with doing all the “traditional” evidence-based treatment, such as group therapy, and individual therapy, the “Mind, Body Spirit” electives continue to help clients process everything, and include nature hikes, yoga, art program, equine, wood shop, metal shop, K9, cooking with chef, fishing, gym, and Dakota sweat lodge to provide them with new tools and coping mechanisms.In the new Warriors Heart documentary (“Healing Warriors”, 2025), Warriors Heart President/Founder and Green Beret (ret) Tom Spooner emphasizes, “I’ve done a lot of hard things in my life. To date, the hardest thing I ever did was early sobriety because I was trying to change my whole life, all my behaviors, some people, places and friends, I had to get rid of. And I was still in the military.”Warriors Heart’s unique healing curriculum includes a full continuum of care with the options of Detox, Residential Treatment (in-patient), Day Treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Along with one-on-one therapy with two clinicians assigned to each warrior (one for addiction, and one for a co-occurring issue), Warriors Heart holds 12-step meetings for clients on-site.Warriors Heart Alumni, Lars Langrehr says, “Independence Day was the day we weren’t controlled by something or someone anymore. So, freedom from my addiction is my Independence Day. It means I’m not controlled by drugs and alcohol. It gives me freedom to LIVE. It gives me purpose to be who God intended me to be.”In addition, Warriors Heart created Warriors Anonymous (WA), which is an AA Specialty Group exclusively for warriors and approved by Alcoholics Anonymous World Services. WA meetings are held regularly online and in-person for military, veterans and first responders who have had a drinking/drug problem. https://www.warriorsheart.com/warriors-anonymous/ The process of freedom from addiction is highlighted in the Alcoholics Anonymous book, “We are going to know a new freedom and a new happiness.” – Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, p. 83Overall, freedom from addiction can also improve relationships and provide support with loved ones who are battling drug and alcohol abuse. Many times it is the loved one who reaches out for help. Freedom from addiction can result in significantly improved long-term relationships for warriors with family, friends and co-workers.And with the unacceptable averages of 22 veteran suicides per day and 1 first responder suicide every 25 hours (which includes Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMT/Paramedics, FBI, and CBP) in the United States, the Warriors Heart team is dedicated to providing solutions to problems created by the invisible wounds of addiction, PTSD, and co-occurring issues.ABOUT: WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia, near Richmond and Washington D.C.) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day Treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warrior Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). As a “Preferred In-Network Community Care Provider”, Warriors Heart accepts TRICARE and most insurance. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, Dr. Drew Midday Live, and in FOXNews.com, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, Military Families Magazine and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect

