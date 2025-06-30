Tuesday, July 1, 2025
CANADA, June 30 - Note: All times local
9:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will have breakfast with members of the community for Canada Day.
Note for media:
12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the national Canada Day ceremony and deliver remarks.
LeBreton Flats Park
Note for media:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.