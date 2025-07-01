Area CBP Officers stop multiple methamphetamine loads over weekend

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 127.3 pounds of methamphetamine in two incidents this weekend.

“The drug smuggling threat remains consistent, and CBP is well equipped to identify and stop these drug loads before they reach our shared communities,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Every drug seizure CBP makes could potentially save the life of someone.”

47.8-pound methamphetamine seizure.

The most recent seizure occurred June 29 at the Bridge of the Americas international crossing when a 49-year-old female U.S. citizen driving a 2006 Honda Ridgeline attempted to make entry from Mexico. A CBP officer working at the primary inspection booth selected the vehicle for a secondary exam after a low-energy portal scan revealed anomalies in the appearance of the truck. A CBP drug sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics during a sweep of the vehicle.

A nonintrusive x-ray scan of the car confirmed the presence of anomalies in the quarter panels. CBP officers continued their exam and removed 40 bundles from the hidden compartment. The contents of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight was 47.8 pounds.

CBP officers arrested the woman. She was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face 21 U.S. Code § 952 - importation of controlled substances charges.

On June 28, CBP officers were working at the Ysleta international crossing when a 30-year-old female Mexican. citizen driving a Chrysler Pacifica attempted to make entry from Mexico. A CBP officer working at the primary inspection booth selected the vehicle for a secondary exam after a low-energy portal scan revealed anomalies in the appearance of the truck. A CBP drug sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics during a sweep of the vehicle.

79.5-pound methamphetamine seizure.

CBP officers launched a physical exam of the car and located a hidden compartment. They removed 19 bundles from the front bumper. The contents of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight was 79.5 pounds.

CBP officers arrested the woman. She was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety to face state charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.