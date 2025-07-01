TODAY: Governor Newsom to sign historic bills to create more housing and infrastructure – faster than ever before

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom will be joined by Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, other legislative leaders, and advocates to sign a landmark budget bill package that cuts red tape, fast-tracks housing and infrastructure, and improves affordability for all Californians.

WHEN: Monday, June 30, at approximately 6:45 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 6:35 p.m., June 30. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.