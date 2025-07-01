TOMORROW: Make America Rake Again: Governor Newsom to make announcement on new wildfire prevention strategy targeting federal lands
PLACER COUNTY — As California enters peak fire season, Governor Gavin Newsom will make an announcement with the potential to help prevent wildfires on over half of forest lands in the state.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 1, at approximately 10 a.m.
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”
NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 8 a.m., July 1. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.
