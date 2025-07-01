DBEDT E-newsletter – June 2025

Aloha kākou, This past month reminded us of the power of partnership, innovation, and resilience. From Washington, D.C. to Wailuku, Hawai‘i was well represented—thanks to the local businesses who traveled to the nation’s capital for Hawai‘i on the Hill, and to the Los Angeles Rams and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority for bringing professional football and community outreach to Maui. At home, we also celebrated sustainability champions through the Hawai‘i Green Business Awards and highlighted the tools helping us shape a cleaner energy future. These efforts reflect DBEDT’s commitment to driving economic growth in ways that uplift our communities, protect our environment, and create opportunities across the islands. Mahalo to all of you who are helping to move Hawai‘i forward—together. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka Groundwork for Growth: Building Hawai‘i’s Future Through Exports and Innovation This column marks the beginning of a new series spotlighting the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s ongoing efforts to shape a more resilient and diversified economy for Hawai‘i. Through the implementation of our Economic Landscape Framework, DBEDT is driving forward a vision that supports homegrown industries, nurtures local talent, and expands opportunities beyond our shores. Central to this vision is our commitment to growing export —a strategy that leverages the globally recognized “Hawai‘i Made” brand to bring island-born products to international markets. Exporting not only increases state revenues, but it also stimulates small business creation, scales local manufacturing, and helps build an economy less dependent on imports and tourism. But for Hawai‘i’s industries to grow and compete, the State must provide the tools for success. That’s why DBEDT continues to prioritize investments in infrastructure, facilities, and equipment that anchor innovation and accelerate expansion. These are the assets that help our entrepreneurs test products, scale operations, and enter new markets—whether in food manufacturing, fashion, aquaculture, or other value-add sectors. Equally important is how this economic strategy connects directly to our education and workforce systems. By understanding the role of manufacturing and product development, we are aligning curriculum across the Department of Education’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways, Hawaiʻi’s P-20 partnerships, and the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges. These pathways ensure that our next generation is prepared to thrive in industries we are actively building today. Thanks to the Legislature’s support in the FY26 budget, DBEDT is moving forward with projects that directly address long-standing infrastructure gaps—especially in manufacturing beginning with agriculture. These include: Planning funds to expand the Food and Product Innovation Network across the neighbor islands.

Land acquisition and construction for new processing facilities that support value-added agriculture and export readiness.

A post-harvest and meal preparation facility to process local foods into child nutrition meals, supporting both food security and the First Lady’s Feed the Children initiative. These initiatives are more than budget line items—they are part of a broader, unified strategy to ensure that economic growth, food resiliency, and workforce opportunity are not just goals, but realities for every community in our state. In the next column, we’ll highlight how innovation centers are playing a key role in commercializing ideas and helping businesses transition from startup to exporter. Mahalo for your continued support. Showcasing Hawaiʻi in Washington, D.C. Hawai‘i businesses brought their best to Washington, D.C. at the 2025 Hawai‘i on the Hill, held June 10–11. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i and Senator Mazie Hirono, and presented by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the two-day event highlighted local innovation, culture, and entrepreneurship on Capitol Hill. From the lively Taste of Hawai‘i on the Hill—featuring ono food and island-made products—to high-impact policy discussions and networking sessions, the event gave national leaders a true taste of what makes Hawai‘i unique. With more than 1,000 attendees and strong representation from across sectors, this year’s event was a powerful reminder that Hawai‘i businesses have a voice—and it’s being heard in Washington. Trung Lam Named Executive Director of HTDC Trung Lam has been appointed Executive Director of the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC), bringing decades of experience in business development, technology, and economic growth to the role.



A longtime leader in Hawai‘i’s innovation sector, Lam previously served as Director of Business Development at the O‘ahu Economic Development Board. He also played a key role in helping tech startups and entrepreneurs through his work with the Minority Business Development Agency Business Center Honolulu and as a co-founder of several local companies.



HTDC, a state agency attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), supports the growth of Hawai‘i’s innovation economy through funding, mentoring, and facilities like the Entrepreneurs Sandbox and the Mānoa Innovation Center.



As Executive Director, Lam will oversee HTDC’s initiatives to grow tech and manufacturing industries, support local entrepreneurs, and attract new investment to the state. His appointment marks a new chapter in HTDC’s mission to drive innovation and create high-quality jobs in Hawai‘i. Legislative Wins Strengthen the Small Business Regulatory Review Board and Streamline Permit Processes Three key measures passed during the 2025 legislative session will support the Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) and help simplify permitting for economic development projects statewide. Senate Bill 1343 SD1 HD2 CD1, signed into law by Governor Josh Green on May 19, 2025 (Act 75), amends quorum requirements for the SBRRB and validates its actions. This measure enhances the Board’s ability to conduct business and supports stability for both the SBRRB and the business community it serves. House Bill 1406 HD1 SD2 CD1, signed on May 29, 2025 (Act 133), establishes the Simplifying Permitting for Enhanced Economic Development (SPEED) Task Force. This task force is charged with identifying actions, challenges, and legislative needs to expedite, coordinate, and improve permitting processes across state and local agencies. The SBRRB will have a seat at the table, alongside representatives from state departments, counties, and the legislature. Senate Resolution 104 SD1, adopted by the Hawai‘i State Senate on May 21, 2025, reinforces the creation of the SPEED Task Force and its mission to streamline permitting procedures that impact economic development. Like the bill, the resolution designates a member of the SBRRB as part of the task force. Together, these measures represent meaningful progress toward reducing bureaucratic barriers, fostering collaboration among government agencies, and supporting small business growth throughout Hawaiʻi. Hawai‘i Businesses Recognized for Sustainability Leadership Photo courtesy Office of the Governor The 2025 Hawai‘i Green Business Awards celebrated 45 outstanding local businesses and events representing six islands that have embraced sustainable practices to conserve energy, reduce waste, and protect Hawai‘i’s environment. Presented by the Hawai‘i State Energy Office in partnership with the Department of Health, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the program honors organizations that demonstrate a clear commitment to environmental stewardship. This year’s awardees represented a diverse mix of industries—from hospitality and retail to government and education—all working to create a cleaner, more resilient Hawai‘i. By voluntarily implementing green initiatives such as energy-efficient lighting, water conservation systems, and waste reduction strategies, these organizations are helping the state meet its climate and sustainability goals. The Hawai‘i Green Business Program (HGBP) provides resources and technical assistance to businesses seeking to operate more efficiently while reducing their impact on the environment. Since its inception, the program has helped hundreds of companies save millions of gallons of water and kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. To view the full list of 2025 awardees, visit greenbusiness.hawaii.gov. Discover What’s Powering Hawai‘i’s Clean Energy Future Curious about how Hawai‘i is transitioning to a more sustainable energy future? The Hawai‘i Statewide Energy Projects Directory is your go-to resource for exploring energy-related projects happening across the state — from solar farms and EV infrastructure to energy efficiency upgrades and renewable fuel initiatives. Maintained by the Hawai‘i State Energy Office, this interactive online directory allows users to filter projects by island, technology type, status, and more. Whether you’re a policymaker, business owner, researcher, or simply someone interested in clean energy, the directory provides a transparent, real-time look at the investments and innovations shaping Hawai‘i’s energy landscape. The directory includes both public and private projects and highlights progress toward the state’s ambitious climate and energy goals, including 100% renewable energy by 2045. It’s an essential tool for anyone looking to understand where Hawai‘i is headed — and how we’re getting there. Rams and HTA Host Historic NFL Minicamp on Maui Photo courtesy Los Angeles Rams The Los Angeles Rams and Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) made history with the first-ever NFL Minicamp in Maui, held June 16–19, 2025, at War Memorial Stadium. Mauicamp Powered by HTA brought players, coaches, and staff to the Valley Isle for a four-day event blending football, community outreach, and destination promotion. Highlights included an invite-only session on June 17, a free public session on June 18, and youth clinics that reached 400 local students. Keiki in Maui’s PALS Summer Program enjoyed a special PLAY 60 Field Day, and Rams staff joined a rebuilding effort in Lahaina with Habitat for Humanity. HTA’s partnership with the Rams extends beyond the event, including season-long promotions, a sponsored home game at SoFi Stadium, and fan sweepstakes to bring more visitors to Maui. The team stayed at the Fairmont Kea Lani, with special offers for fans supporting tourism and local businesses. The initiative showcased Maui’s resilience, uplifted local youth, and helped connect Hawai‘i’s communities and culture with a national audience. Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! Governor Green proclaimed June as Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! month in Hawai‘i. Conceived by the DLNR and the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization, Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! is a collaborative multi-agency effort with state, county, and community partners. Everyone is encouraged to visit hwmo.org/lookout to learn more. Hawai‘i Tech Showcase – Friday, July 18, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Hosted by the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC), the Hawai‘i Tech Showcase brings together local innovators, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs to spotlight the latest in Hawai‘i-grown technology. This event features live product demonstrations, engaging presentations, and networking opportunities with leaders shaping the state's innovation economy. Register today! Application Deadline: Energy Technology Innovation Partnership Project – Sunday, July 27, 2025

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is accepting applications for its Energy Technology Innovation Partnership (ETIP) Project, a program supporting state, local, and tribal governments in advancing clean energy solutions. Selected participants will receive tailored technical assistance to help deploy innovative energy technologies and accelerate local decarbonization goals. Learn more and apply. Made in Hawai‘i Festival 2025 – August 15–17, 2025, Hawai‘i Convention Center

Celebrate 30 years of local innovation and creativity at the Made in Hawai‘i Festival—the state’s largest and most anticipated showcase of locally made products. With more than 700 booths featuring food, fashion, art, and more, the festival supports Hawai‘i’s small businesses while giving attendees a chance to shop local and connect with makers from across the islands. DBEDT is proud to serve as the event’s official government sponsor and will host a Hawai‘i Made Pavilion that will feature nearly 30 businesses, providing a unique opportunity to local entrepreneurs to showcase their innovation, talent and products. 2025 HCPO Conference – August 27-29, 2025

Mark your calendars for this year’s Hawai‘i Congress of Planning Officials (HCPO) Conference, Resilient by Design: Planning for Hawai‘i’s Tomorrow at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Register today! 4th Annual Hawai‘i AI and Cloud Innovation Summit: Presented by Google – September 10, 2025, Hawai‘i Convention Center

Hawai'i's most extensive and comprehensive AI and Cloud conference returns for a 4th year, presented by Google. This is a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry experts; participate in engaging keynote presentations, informative panel discussions, interactive sessions and workshops; and network with leaders from various sectors. More information will be available soon – please save the date!

