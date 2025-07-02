&BACK COFFEE’s Lucas Goodenough Named One of the Top 40 Under 40 in Convenience Services for 2025

Lucas Goodenough, Head of Sales and Operations at &BACK COFFEE. &BACK COFFEE provides premium coffee experiences for businesses that support women’s empowerment, turning daily coffee consumption at the office into a force for positive impact. &BACK COFFEE is dedicated to empowering and uplifting women coffee farmers – from responsible sourcing to reinvesting in women farmers and their communities.

This recognition means a lot because it reflects the work of a team that’s building something different – something that puts people, the planet and purpose at the center of everything we do.” — Lucas Goodenough

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- &BACK COFFEE , a women-owned, B-Corp coffee company with positive social impact at its core, is proud to announce that its Head of Sales and Operations, Lucas Goodenough , has been named one of Automatic Merchandiser ’s Top 40 Under 40 for 2025.This annual recognition celebrates 40 exceptional professionals under the age of 40 who are shaping the future of the convenience services industry. Honorees represent a diverse mix of innovators, operators, technologists, and leaders driving meaningful change across the sector.As a founding team member of &BACK COFFEE, Lucas has helped grow the company from a purpose-driven idea into a recognized brand now served in over 500 locations across North America, including major convenience and gas chains. His leadership has been pivotal in building strategic partnerships, streamlining operations, and developing the company’s ImpactQRC platform - an innovative digital tool that connects coffee consumers directly to the farmers and impact stories behind their cup.“This recognition means a lot because it reflects the work of a team that’s building something different – something that puts people, the planet and purpose at the center of everything we do,” said Lucas Goodenough. “Convenience services are evolving, and we have an opportunity to reimagine what this looks like for customers – more community, connection and innovation. I’m honored to be among such an inspiring group of leaders and changemakers.”A proud member of the LGBTQ2S+ community, Lucas champions inclusive representation across the company’s supply chain and is deeply engaged with women coffee farmers at origin. His work reflects &BACK COFFEE’s broader mission to empower women through responsible sourcing, while helping businesses meet their sustainability goals and workforce engagement through everyday coffee moments.Under Lucas’ leadership, &BACK COFFEE has become a go-to partner for offices, retailers, and organizations looking to align their coffee program with their values. The company’s growth has been driven by a bold vision – that businesses can deliver both exceptional quality coffee and positive social impact.For more information about &BACK COFFEE and its purpose-driven model, visit www.andback.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram.-30-About &BACK™ COFFEE:&BACK™ COFFEE provides premium coffee experiences for businesses that support women’s empowerment, turning daily coffee consumption into a force for positive impact. Uplifting women is at the heart of &BACK COFFEE. Through responsible sourcing from Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance Certified cooperatives, and reinvesting in women farmers and their communities, &BACK COFFEE supports women coffee farmers from bean-to-cup-&BACK. In partnership with Fairtrade, &BACK COFFEE works with representatives on the ground to identify and work with coffee cooperatives that prioritize the inclusion of women coffee farmers, promoting gender equality and economic growth in coffee farming communities.&BACK COFFEE is on a mission to help bring purpose into businesses across North America, changing lives one cup at a time. As a Certified Women-Owned and B Corp business, &BACK COFFEE helps companies reach their sustainability goals and social responsibility commitments, all while engaging employees and consumers around a shared cause. &BACK COFFEE is served in over 500 businesses in the United States and Canada.Stay connected on the latest &BACK COFFEE news and updates: www.andback.com | follow @andbackco on Instagram | LinkedInFor more information, please contact:PR@andback.com

