&BACK COFFEE Wins Dual Impact Awards for Sustainability and Giving Back from Convenience Store News Canada

&BACK COFFEE’s Convenience Store News Canada 2025 Impact Award for Sustainability. &BACK COFFEE is dedicated to empowering and uplifting women coffee farmers – from responsible sourcing to reinvesting in women farmers and their communities. &BACK COFFEE provides premium coffee experiences for businesses that support women’s empowerment, turning daily coffee consumption at the office into a force for positive impact. .

This recognition from Convenience Store News Canada underscores how sustainability and giving back can transform a daily ritual into a powerful vehicle for change” — Roxanne Joyal, Founder and CEO of &BACK COFFEE

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- &BACK COFFEE , a Certified Women-Owned and B Corp business redefining coffee as a force for good, has been honoured with two 2025 Impact Awards from Convenience Store News Canada . The company received recognition in Sustainability and Community Service/Local Impact/Giving Back, underscoring its leadership in building a regenerative coffee model that empowers women farmers, protects the planet, and strengthens communities.The Convenience Store News Canada Impact Awards celebrate companies across the industry who are leading the way in sustainability, innovation, and community engagement. The program highlights organizations that go beyond products and services to create lasting positive impact for people and the planet.“This recognition from Convenience Store News Canada underscores how sustainability and giving back can transform a daily ritual into a powerful vehicle for change,” said Roxanne Joyal , Founder and CEO of &BACK COFFEE. “Our bold goal is to impact 10,000 women coffee farmers across our supply chain, helping them to thrive while ensuring a sustainable future for coffee. These awards reflect the collective effort of our team, our partners, and our farming communities to redefine the future of coffee — one that is regenerative, responsible, and uplifting from bean to cup and back.”Sustainability is at the heart of &BACK COFFEE’s model, rooted in responsible sourcing, planet-friendly practices, and reinvesting in the communities that grow its coffee. From being certified with The Climate Label by The Change Climate Project and using Omnidegradablepackaging, to donating one percent of topline revenue through 1% for the Planet, &BACK COFFEE is raising the bar for what sustainable coffee can mean in workplaces and convenience stores.The company’s Giving Back recognition highlights its direct investment in women coffee farmers and farming communities. Through programs in Kenya, Ecuador, and the Amazon, &BACK COFFEE provides women farmers with the tools to build thriving businesses in coffee and support their families, households, and communities. Initiatives include financial literacy training to help women manage finances independently, agricultural education to improve crop yields and coffee quality, and biodiversity projects — such as safeguarding Melipona bees in the Amazon — that strengthen ecosystems, improve coffee yields, teach farmers how to manage apiaries, and create new income opportunities through honey and natural products.With over 139,000 bees supported, 200+ women in financial literacy training, and 40 farmers completing agricultural programming, &BACK COFFEE demonstrates how a sustainable coffee program can deliver both measurable impact and a premium quality coffee offering. In addition, through its ImpactQRC digital platform featured on every bag and coffee machine, the company also connects end consumers directly to these stories of change, ensuring that every cup provides transparency, coffee education and a tangible sense of purpose.Made from 100 percent Arabica beans and roasted locally in Ontario, Canada, &BACK COFFEE sources from Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance Certified cooperatives in East Africa and Latin America. By prioritizing the inclusion of women coffee farmers, the company ensures that resources and income flow back into families and communities, creating lasting social and economic value.For more information about &BACK COFFEE and its innovative approach to sustainability, giving back, and women’s empowerment, visit www.andback.com or contact PR@andback.com.-30-About &BACK™ COFFEE&BACK™ COFFEE provides premium coffee experiences for businesses that support women’s empowerment, turning daily coffee consumption into a force for positive impact. Through responsible sourcing from Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance Certified cooperatives, and reinvesting in women farmers and their communities, &BACK COFFEE supports women coffee farmers from bean-to-cup-&BACK.As a Certified Women-Owned and B Corp business, &BACK COFFEE helps companies meet sustainability goals, diverse supplier commitments, and green procurement objectives, all while engaging employees and consumers around a shared cause. &BACK COFFEE is served in over 500 businesses across North America and is distributed across Canada exclusively by Van Houtte Coffee Services.Stay connected on the latest &BACK COFFEE news and updates: www.andback.com | LinkedIn | Instagram: @andbackco

