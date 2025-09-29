Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission September 2025

Sept. 29, 2025

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its September meeting.

Highway Designation

The commissioners designated an 8-mile segment of U.S. Highway 59 in Liberty County as I-69. The segment is concurrent with U.S. 59 from just north of the Montgomery-Liberty County line to the northern end of the Cleveland Relief Route.

The designation has been approved by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and the Federal Highway Association.

Rail

The Commission adopted new rules to the Texas Administrative Code to establish the Off-System Rail Grade Separation State Fund Program. The program was authorized in the 89th Legislature Regular Session.

Contracts

The commissioners awarded low-bid value amounts of $590 million for 75 highway improvement projects, plus $41 million for 24 routine maintenance projects and $2.7 million for a building construction and rehabilitation project in Jefferson County.

Aviation

The Commission awarded $64 million in state and federal grant funding for capital improvement projects at six Texas airports.

Appointments

The Commission appointed Jeff Davis as director of three transportation corporations. Davis, who previously served as director of the TxDOT Rail Division, will lead the Grand Parkway Transportation Corporation, Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation and Texas Transportation Finance Corporation.

In addition, two members of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee were reappointed to their positions, and two new members were appointed.

Commissioners also recognized two new senior leaders within TxDOT: Donald Franks, Rail Division director, and George Villarreal, P.E., Traffic Safety Division director.

Commissioner Comments

Acting Commission Chairman Alvin New shared Texas fatal crash statistics as of Sept. 25, 2025, noting the total of fatal crashes and average number of traffic fatalities are lower than last year, keeping the trend in the right direction.

To date, Texas is averaging 9.8 traffic deaths per day. In 2024, the average number of deaths per day was 10.4, and in 2023 the average was 10.9 per day.

New acknowledged that while the number of fatal crashes and fatalities are lower than last year, it will still take a lot of work to get that number to zero.

TxDOT is working toward zero traffic deaths by incorporating safe engineering into road design, using the newest innovations in technology and design, and partnering with law enforcement to ensure drivers are making safe decisions. This includes driving safe speeds, avoiding distractions, wearing a seat belt and always getting a sober ride.

Additionally, the Commission honored former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Don Evans, who has served as Chairman of the Permian Strategic Partnership since 2018. Evans now serves as Chairman Emeritus for the organization, which has worked closely with TxDOT to implement safe and reliable road infrastructure to meet the growing population needs of the Permian Basin.

Evans and former TxDOT Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, who died in August, were longtime collaborators dedicated to improving the infrastructure of the Texas energy sector.

Commissioner New also gave a shoutout to the Motley County maintenance office, which has recorded a streak of more than 15 years without a lost time incident.