Pre-Orders Opened on July 3 for 'Evangelion Production Model-02 (Concept by Josh Nizzi)' Statue

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Evangelion Evangelion Production Model-02 (Concept by Josh Nizzi) Deluxe Version Size Swappable Parts LED Illimonation Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced “Evangelion Production Model-02 (Concept By Josh Nizzi)”. Pre-orders began July 3, 2025 (JST); release set for January 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In collaboration with mechanical concept artist Josh Nizzi, we are pleased to release a new statue of Evangelion Production Model-02.Following the conceptual approach of previously released units such as Evangelion Unit-01 and the Fourth Angel, this statue merges respect for the original design with a bold new interpretation. Based on Nizzi’s concept art, the statue depicts Unit-02 preparing to intercept an Angel at the shoreline, wielding weapons in both hands.The figure is designed with a more human-like body balance and features finely detailed panel lines and internal structures throughout. Shared sculptural elements with Unit-01 establish visual continuity across the series. The body is finished in a red color scheme that blends the vivid tones of the anime with the metallic textures reminiscent of industrial machinery. LED lighting is embedded in the four eyes and the chest, enhancing the presence of the unit. The base recreates a coastal industrial scene, complete with a sunken tanker and red-tinted waves.The Deluxe Bonus Version includes additional equipment: a jetpack with LED-illuminated exhaust effects, a progressive knife with surface details indicating prolonged use, and a Thunder Spear in its charged state.As a bonus feature exclusive to this version, an alternate head part with a rounded forehead design is also included.Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline Evangelion Evangelion Production Model-02 (Concept by Josh Nizzi) Deluxe Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1699Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: January 2027Scale: NonH:73cm W:38cm D:36cmH:66cm W:39cm D:41cm (With Thunder Spear Deployed and Jetpack Equipped)Weight: 17.3KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Evangelion-themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Horned)・Two (2) Pairs of Swappable Shoulders (Jetpack, Pylon)・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (Thunder Spear: Folded, Deployed)・Two (2) Swappable Left Arms (For Swappable Left Hands, For Thunder Spear Holding)・Two (2) Swappable Left Hands (Palette Rifle, Progressive Knife)・LED Light-Up Features (Eyes, Chest, Jet Nozzles)・One (1) Swappable Head (Hornless) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright: (C) kharaFor more details, visit our online store

