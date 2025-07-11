Pre-Orders Opened on July 10 for 'Superman Fortress of Solitude on Throne (Design by Gabriele Dell'Otto)' Statue

Superman Fortress of Solitude on Throne (Design by Gabriele Dell'Otto) Front Kryptonian Monument Swappable Parts & LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio's "Superman Fortress of Solitude on Throne (Design by Gabriele Dell'Otto)" Statue is now available for pre-order. Release is set for Jan. 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is now accepting pre-orders for the latest entry in its Throne Legacy series, "Superman Fortress of Solitude on Throne (Design by Gabriele Dell'Otto)."This statue depicts Superman seated upon the throne within the Fortress of Solitude. The design concept was developed by comic artist Gabriele Dell'Otto. Elements such as the composed posture and the layered crystal structure have been faithfully brought into three dimensions through meticulous sculpting and paintwork.The statue captures Superman's muscular physique and classic suit with richly detailed textures. His forward-facing portrait was crafted to reflect both his heroic resolve and the solitude of living as an alien among humans. The crystal base features built-in LED illumination to enhance its lighting and surface effects.On the reverse side, a monument portrays his parents, Jor-El and Lara, with Superman flying between them. The composition symbolically expresses themes of family bonds and nostalgic ties to Krypton.The statue comes with three interchangeable portraits inspired by Superman's appearances in the 1970s, 2000s, and 2010s. Two versions of the iconic "S" emblem and a head stand are also included, offering a variety of display options.In addition, the Ultimate Bonus Version includes an exclusive portrait with Superman's eyes gently closed.Product Name:Throne Legacy Superman (Comics) Superman Fortress of Solitude on Throne (Design by Gabriele Dell'Otto) Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1799Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: January 2027Scale: 1/4H:52cm W:60cm D:44cmH:66cm W:60cm D:70cm (with Kryptonian Monument)Weight: 50.5kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Superman Themed Base with LED Illumination・Four (4) Swappable Heads (Front-Facing, Side-Facing, 1970s, 2010s)・Two (2) Swappable S-shields (Round, Edge)・Three (3) Head Stands・One (1) Kryptonian Monument with LED Illumination・One (1) Swappable Head (Meditation) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright:SUPERMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s25)For more details, visit our online store

Superman Fortress of Solitude on Throne (Design by Gabriele Dell'Otto) Product PV

