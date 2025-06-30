House Resolution 219 Printer's Number 1555

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - Sponsors HADDOCK, DONAHUE, BURGOS, HARKINS, GREINER, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, COOK, STAATS, FREEMAN, VENKAT, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, MENTZER, M. JONES, SCHLOSSBERG, KENYATTA, DALEY, GREEN, MADDEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title A Resolution designating July 17, 2025, as "100th anniversary of American Legion Baseball Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing the 100th Anniversary of American Legion Baseball

Generated 06/30/2025 08:03 PM

