House Resolution 99 Printer's Number 0828

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House Resolution 99 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors KINKEAD, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, RABB, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, D. MILLER, D. WILLIAMS, WARREN, WEBSTER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KHAN, MADDEN, WAXMAN, RIVERA Short Title A Concurrent Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish a bipartisan task force to study any consolidated or unconsolidated State statutes in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, Judicial Code, Sentencing Code or elsewhere under which a term of imprisonment and other collateral consequences may be imposed in order to identify redundant, overlapping and inconsistent offenses, improper grading and gaps in criminal liability, out-of-date, antiquated, offensive or unenforceable language and to make recommendations to the General Assembly. Memo Subject Modernizing the Pennsylvania Crimes, Judicial, and Sentencing Codes Actions 0828 Referred to JUDICIARY, March 3, 2025 Reported as committed, June 30, 2025 Generated 06/30/2025 08:03 PM

