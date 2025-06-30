Submit Release
House Resolution 99 Printer's Number 0828

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House Resolution 99

2025-2026 Regular Session

KINKEAD, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, RABB, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, D. MILLER, D. WILLIAMS, WARREN, WEBSTER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KHAN, MADDEN, WAXMAN, RIVERA

A Concurrent Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish a bipartisan task force to study any consolidated or unconsolidated State statutes in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, Judicial Code, Sentencing Code or elsewhere under which a term of imprisonment and other collateral consequences may be imposed in order to identify redundant, overlapping and inconsistent offenses, improper grading and gaps in criminal liability, out-of-date, antiquated, offensive or unenforceable language and to make recommendations to the General Assembly.

Modernizing the Pennsylvania Crimes, Judicial, and Sentencing Codes

0828 Referred to JUDICIARY, March 3, 2025
Reported as committed, June 30, 2025

House Resolution 99 Printer's Number 0828

