House Bill 1540 Printer's Number 1811

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - Sponsors SIEGEL, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, MALAGARI, SCHLOSSBERG, PIELLI, GIRAL, KHAN, CERRATO, BURGOS, WAXMAN, DOUGHERTY, BOROWSKI, NEILSON, DEASY, GREEN, GOUGHNOUR, SCHWEYER, PROBST, BRIGGS

Short Title An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Buy America, Buy Union Grant Program and the Buy America, Buy Union Grant Fund; and imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Memo Subject Buy America, Buy Union Grant Program

