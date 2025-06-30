Submit Release
House Bill 1540 Printer's Number 1811

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - Sponsors

SIEGEL, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, MALAGARI, SCHLOSSBERG, PIELLI, GIRAL, KHAN, CERRATO, BURGOS, WAXMAN, DOUGHERTY, BOROWSKI, NEILSON, DEASY, GREEN, GOUGHNOUR, SCHWEYER, PROBST, BRIGGS

Short Title

An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Buy America, Buy Union Grant Program and the Buy America, Buy Union Grant Fund; and imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Memo Subject

Buy America, Buy Union Grant Program

Generated 06/30/2025 08:03 PM

