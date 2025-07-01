Thousands Unite Globally for The Trueness Project's 'Grand Butterfly Gathering' to Promote Peace and Transformation
Transformation and peace champions, led by M. Teresa Lawrence, JD, DHL, (front right) President & Executive Director of The Trueness Project; Muriel Blanc, (front center) who sits on the organization's Board; and Sabrina Castellanos (front left) from Canada.
Benvictor Makau, Assistant Director, The Trueness Project, addressing young people in Narok County, Kenya, during the Grand Butterfly Gathering on June 28, 2025. Photo: Godfrey Atsing'a/The Trueness Project.
Led by Paul Dangal and Sonia Carreon, Founders of Mercy Mission Nepal, the Nepal team involved school-going children embracing their creativity and spreading a message of butterfly transformation. Photo: Mercy Mission Nepal.
The Grand Butterfly Gathering 2025, organized by The Trueness Project, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Daniel, Wyoming, successfully brought together thousands of participants from dozens of countries, united in a vibrant and peaceful movement for global transformation.
While the event aimed to set a Guinness World Records™ title for the largest butterfly costume gathering, organizers and participants are focused on something far more profound: the triumphant spread of a message of global peace, inner awakening, and collective transformation towards a better self.
From Jackson, Wyoming, where the main physical gathering happened, to villages in Kenya, communities in Nepal, cities of Florida and New York, and Canada, the message rang out loud and clear: the world is ready to transform, and the butterfly is its symbol of hope. It needs peace now more than ever.
“We may not have broken a world record here in Wyoming, but we did something even more powerful, committing to be agents of a better world,” said M. Teresa Lawrence, President & Executive Director of The Trueness Project.
“From many countries worldwide, we unanimously championed peace, sent a clarion call to everyone to pursue their inner power, and created a wave of unity that spanned continents and crossed all kinds of boundaries; cultural, religious, generational, and more.”
The butterfly, symbolizing transformation and rebirth, became the perfect emblem for this global movement. Across the world, children, youth, parents, elders, peacebuilders, and spiritual leaders donned colorful wings, marched purposefully, danced, meditated, and stood in solidarity for a more peaceful world.
Many satellite events were held in schools, spiritual centers, open fields, and homes, each gathering unique, yet tethered by a common dream.
The event officially kicked off with an insights-filled VIP Night on June 27, held at Spring Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming. There, a selected group of registered participants gathered in anticipation of the following day’s global call for peace.
The evening was marked by reflective conversations, intention-setting, purpose-led networking, and shared hopes for a peaceful world grounded in truth, dignity, and love.
The team also watched "Giving Wings to a Movement," a documentary by The Trueness Project showcasing the nonprofit's journey, recently selected and screened at the Marina del Rey Film Festival in California.
By mid-morning on June 28, the energy on the grounds of Davey Jackson, Jackson, WY, had fully blossomed into a festival of color, connection, and conviction. Participants arrived dressed in vibrant butterfly costumes, ready to spread the message, have fun, network, change the world, and set a higher vibration for humanity. And all that, they achieved.
The atmosphere buzzed with optimism as butterfly-costumed participants danced, flapped their beautiful wings joyfully, shared stories of transformation, sent a message of peace and unity, created and captured memories, and recommitted to a life of promoting peaceful co-existence and transformation.
It was a powerful expression of unity in diversity, with every person, animal, and gesture contributing to the living symbol of peace in motion.
Uqualla, a revered spiritual trainer and ceremonial leader from the Havasupai Nation, led an interdenominational prayer for global peace.
In Kenya, young people, students, and local leaders dressed as butterflies and marched in unison for a better world.
The Kenyan events were characterized by a football competition between various teams, dance, children displaying handcrafted butterflies, and youth mentorship sessions, helping participants recognize their inner power and pursue their greatness with grit and hope, setting the pace for a growing intergenerational commitment to transformation.
In Nepal, schoolchildren held high their hand-crafted butterflies made of recycled paper, each carrying messages of hope and prayers for the planet.
In New York, Canada, Florida, Paris, Colombia, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, and many other places, people joined the flutter, becoming part of a world ready to choose love over fear, unity over division, and truth over distraction.
“The wide participation from dozens of countries is a testament that the world truly needs peace. It confirms that our mission is transforming narratives and shaping perspectives worldwide,” said Raymond Ouma, who is part of The Trueness Project’s Board and flew to Wyoming from Kenya to participate in person.
The Grand Butterfly Gathering is a pivotal moment in a broader vision led by The Trueness Project, a global nonprofit dedicated to inspiring people to reclaim their authenticity, nurture inner strength, and serve the world with intention.
The Trueness Project has empowered communities through programs centered on authentic living, youth leadership, financial stewardship, and intentional transformation. These initiatives continue to bring meaningful change through storytelling, service, and symbolism, and you can be part of the impact by supporting the nonprofit.
“This was a worldwide movement of hearts, an introduction to a higher vibration for a better world. It brought people together, reminding them that peace begins inside,” said one participant from Canada.
The Trueness Project extends deep gratitude to all those who joined this historic movement or supported it in any way, and welcomes more people to carry this message forward. Next year's event will be on June 27, 2026, at a location to be disclosed.
About The Trueness Project
Founded by M. Teresa Lawrence, JD, DHL, The Trueness Project is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Wyoming, USA, that fosters authenticity, peacebuilding, wealth creation mindset, and youth leadership empowerment through storytelling, humanitarian initiatives, education support, and cross-institutional collaboration. The organization empowers individuals and communities to reclaim their greatness, recognize and use their abilities, and live purposeful lives.
